Vancouver Island woman wins $675,000 lottery prize

Vancouver Island’s Sandy Newell and her husband are poised to hit the open water after she scratched her way to a $675,000 prize on a Set for Life Scratch & Win ticket.

“My husband buys me (Set for Life) tickets for all occasions and this particular one was for my birthday,” said Newell, who lives in Cowichan Bay in the Cowichan Valley.

“I called my husband over because I thought I was seeing things. He was so excited.”

Newell said she’s been playing Set for Life since it came out, adding that she enjoys giving them as a gift for her friends.

“It’s the gift of a dream,” explained Newell.

Born in Vancouver, Newell says she would love to do a river cruise and surprise her three sisters with a trip.

“We’re very blessed,” said Newell.

“Overwhelmed definitely. It still hasn’t sunken in!”

Newell’s big win is the second $675,000 prize in the Cowichan area in three weeks, after Duncan’s Ken Motherwell also scratched a top prize in Set for Life.