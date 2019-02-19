Vancouver Island’s 10 worst intersections revealed

This drone photo taken from Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure in the summer of 2018 shows construction of the McKenzie Interchange. ICBC considers the intersection of Admirals Road, McKenzie Avenue, and Trans-Canada Highway to be worst intersection on Vancouver Island based on the number of crashes in 2017 with 111. The second-worst and third-worst intersection also lie in Saanich. (MoTI/Submitted).

It is the sort of 1-2-3 finish that municipalities want to avoid.

The three worst intersections of Vancouver Island as measured by crashes lie within the municipal borders of Saanich, according to ICBC based on 2017 figures.

Highway 17 and Sayward Road claims the ‘bronze’ with 71 recorded crashes. ‘Silver’ goes to the intersection of Blanshard Street and Saanich Road with 80 recorded crashes. The intersection of Admirals Road, McKenzie Avenue and the Trans-Canada Highway meanwhile claims ‘gold’ with 111 recorded crashes.

That intersection has been the subject of an $85-million project known as the McKenzie Interchange to improve traffic flow and safety.

Not surprisingly, Greater Victoria dominated the Top 10 worst intersections. The intersection of the Millstream Road, Trans-Canada Highway and Veterans Memorial makes the Top 5 with 69 recorded crashes.

Three other Victoria intersections make the Top 10. Bay Street and Blanshard Street (69 crashes), Douglas Street and Finlayson Street (61 crashes) and Blanshard Street and Hillside Avenue (59 crashes) finish in sixth, seventh and 10th place, respectively.

The intersection of Bowen Road, Island Highway and Norwell Drive leads the three Nanaimo entries with 71 crashes for fourth place on Vancouver Island. The two Nanaimo intersections of Aulds Road and Hammond Bay Road and Island Highway, as well Island Highway North, Mostar Road and Rutherford Road finish in seventh and eighth spot with 61 and 59 crashes.

The intersection of Beverly Street and Trans-Canada Highway in Duncan rounds out the Top 10.

