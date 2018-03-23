Kim Scott is spending five days training to achieve her dream of representing Canada at the Paralympics. (Arnold Lim/Black Press) Kim Scott is spending five days training to achieve her dream of representing Canada at the Paralympics. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

Vancouver Island’s Best Videos of the Week

A look at some of the best video stories from the past week ending March 23, 2018

OAK BAY NEWS: Student wants to share medical fortune with others with cystic fibrosis

Lilia Zaharieva wants Orkambi, a medication currently suppled to her on a compassionate basis through a US drug company, to be made available to all Canadians suffering from cystic fibrosis. FOR THE FULL STORY

GOLDSTREAM NEWS GAZETTE: Paralympic dreams for equestrian with cerebral palsy

Once expected to die as an infant, 23-year-old Kim Scott is training, alongside her trusty steed in the hopes of competing at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. FOR THE FULL STORY

NANAIMO: Overheated e-cigarette sparks house fire in Nanaimo.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue warned the public about faulty vaping devices purchased online, that can cause fires in homes or event aircrafts. FOR THE FULL STORY

VICTORIA NEWS: Submarine returns from 197-day deployment

Tears, laughter and hugs filled the jetty where HMCS Submarine Chicoutimi arrived in Esquimalt where families were reunited after more than 197 days at sea. gone for more than six months. FOR THE FULL STORY

Tofino Ucluelet Westerly: Ever heard of the Spout Ball Challenge?

Volunteer firefighters from Tofino and Ucluelet faced off in the unique challenge pushing a strung buoy by shooting fire hoses towards the opposing team’s backboard. FOR THE FULL STORY

VICTORIA NEWS: Heritage home goes up in smoke

Approximately 24 members of the Victoria Fire Department battled a large fire at a Victoria-area heritage home where four people who were inside were all safely evacuated. FOR THE FULL STORY

B.C. mother hit in truck rampage dies

Just Posted

Memorial Gazebo to honour logging history in Woss

WFP and TimberWest have provided donations to the project

Port Hardy Fire Rescue holds house fire demo at Wakas Hall

Officer Justin Reusch, who is in charge of training for the department, put the demo together.

RDMW concerned over San Jo Main road closures

The San Josef Main Forest Service Road is scheduled for upgrades this summer

North Island students release salmon fry

180 students from kindergarten to grade seven partipcated in the program

B.C. Scientists witness first-ever documented killer whale infanticide

“It’s horrifying and fascinating at the same time.”

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Canada’s Kaetlyn Osmond wins figure skating world title

The 22-year-old fwon the women’s singles crown with her Black Swan routine

Vancouver Island pooches celebrate National Puppy Day

Check out some of the submissions we received from around the region

Alberta tells B.C. to stop opposing pipelines if it doesn’t like gas prices

John Horgan said he would like to see the federal government step in to deal with high gas prices.

Comox Valley hospital operating above patient capacity

The new healthcare facility averaged a 110 per cent patient volume between October and February

B.C. mother hit in truck rampage dies

Family confirms mother of four Kelly Sandoval dies almost two months after being hit.

PHOTOS: Students exhibit stunning paper couture dresses

22 paper made gowns will be on display at Vancouver’s Oakridge Centre until March 27

BCHL Today: Prince George avoids elimination with game five win

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

