COLD FOR A CAUSE Staff Sgt. Raj Sandhu (centre), in charge of operations at the West Shore RCMP's Langford detachment, and RCMP spokesperson Const. Matthew Baker (right) after an icy dip in the waters of Willows Beach as part of the inaugural Polar Plunge on Sunday. Dozens of people took part in the event which raised more than $20,000 for Special Olympics British Columbia.

Vancouver Island’s Best Videos of the Week

A look at some of the best video stories from the past week ending March 16, 2018

Comox: Olympic homecoming for Cassie Sharpe

A golden welcome awaited Olympic champion Cassie Sharpe as her return to the Comox Valley kicked off community events and of course some time on the slopes following her impressive success at PyeongChang 2018. FOR THE FULL STORY

COMOX: 1,000 pieces of pi

Comox Valley student Jack Born recited more than 1,100 numbers of Pi from memory, while raising money for charity. FOR THE FULL STORY

COWICHAN VALLEY: Brake failure causes plane crash

A plane crash at the Quamichan Lake Airport mangled a gate but thankfully no people or animals were injured in the crash. FOR THE FULL STORY

VICTORIA: Robots Go to War

If you ever imagined battling robots, you are not alone as high school students from across Canada and even the U.S. battled for robotic supremacy. FOR THE FULL STORY

SAANICH: Alcohol and swimming lead to near-drowning at Gorge

An afternoon of drinking beside the Gorge Waterway led to an ill-advised swim which ended up with a 53-year-old man nearly drowning before being pulled out by first responders. FOR THE FULL STORY

OAK BAY: Polar plungers raise $20,000 for Special Olympics B.C.

Icy waters didn’t deter supporters of the Special Olympics B.C. as brave souls ran in, and sometimes right back out for a great cause. FOR THE FULL STORY

