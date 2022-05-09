A hydrogen fuel pump in Vancouver. (Courtesy of Canadian Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association)

Vancouver Island’s first hydrogen fueling station opens in Saanich

Station one of five in B.C., latest of an additional 10 the province is funding

Vancouver Island’s first-ever public hydrogen fuelling station has officially opened in Saanich.

Located at an existing Esso gas station, the new pump is the fourth in the province and is the result of a partnership between Vancouver-based Hydrogen Technology and Energy Corporation and 7-Eleven Canada. Provincial funding of $500,000 under the CleanBC Go Electric program was provided for the project, along with $1 million from the federal government under the Electric Vehicle and Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Deployment Initiative.

“Through CleanBC, we are working to expand our hydrogen-fuelling network to encourage more British Columbians to make the switch to a cleaner vehicle,” Bruce Ralston, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation stated in a release.

“The adoption of hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles and fuelling infrastructure will complement the build out of our electric-vehicle charging infrastructure and play a critical role in helping us achieve our legislated zero-emission vehicle targets and in our transition to a clean-energy future.”

In September 2020 the province announced a $10-million commitment to build an additional 10 hydrogen-fuelling stations and promote and accelerate use of hydrogen technologies throughout B.C. Its hydrogen strategy, released in 2021, provides direction for hydrogen development over the next decade and beyond.

