Vancouver Island’s major crime unit takes over search for missing Port Alberni woman

Amber Manthorne’s ex-boyfriend has been found but she isn’t with him: RCMP

Port Alberni RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance to locate Amber Manthorne, who is missing from the Alberni Valley. Her vehicle was located Saturday, July 9 south of Nanaimo, but Manthorne is still missing (PHOTO COURTESY RCMP)

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) has now been called to assist the Port Alberni RCMP in Amber Manthorne’s disappearance.

“We understand that it may be concerning to hear that the VIIMCU has been called to assist, however we want to assure the community that this is not unusual, in cases where a person’s disappearance is out of character and criminality can not be immediately ruled out,” states Inspector Kevin O’Donnell, Officer in Charge of VIIMCU.

“If criminality is ruled out the Port Alberni RCMP will again become the primary investigating agency.”

Police also said a man that was originally thought to be with Manthorne—an ex-boyfriend—has been located, and police no longer believe that Manthorne is with him. No other information about the man was released.

Investigators with VIIMCU are in Port Alberni following up on tips/information, conducting interviews and gathering surveillance and other video, and completing other investigative tasks in an effort to advance the investigation.

The RCMP continues to work with search and rescue teams to search viable sites as they are identified, such as the one south of Nanaimo where her vehicle was discovered. Teams from Ladysmith and Cowichan combed that area earlier this week.

Investigators have determined Amber was last seen on Thursday July 7, and continue to appeal for any information related to her disappearance.

Anyone who may have information and has not already spoken with police, is asked to contact the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424.

