Chris and Taylor Doughty welcomed their son into the world at 1:54 a.m. on New Year’s Day at the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital. (Courtesy of Island Health)

Vancouver Island’s New Year’s baby born in Nanaimo two hours after midnight

Gerald Patrick Doughty weighs 9 pounds 12 ounces

Vancouver Island’s first baby of the year was born just before 2 a.m. in Nanaimo on Friday morning.

Parents Chris and Taylor Doughty welcomed their 9 pound 12 ounce newborn son into the world at the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital at 1:54 a.m. They named him Gerald Patrick Doughty.

Island Health confirmed Gerald is also the first baby boy to be born in B.C. in 2021.

B.C.’s New Year’s baby girl was born just 21 minutes after midnight at Women’s Hospital in Vancouver, weighing 7 pounds 4 ounces. No other details have yet been released.

In Victoria, the first baby of 2021 was born at 2:51 at Victoria General Hospital to parents Brandie and Michael Siegel. Link Siegel weighs 8 pounds 10 ounces.

In 2020 and 2019, B.C.’s New Year’s baby was born at Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster.

