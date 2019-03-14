York House is an all-girls private school in the Shaughnessy neighbourhood of Vancouver, B.C. (Google Maps photo)

Suspect arrested after indecent acts at Vancouver all-girls private school

Meanwhile, RCMP say they are investigating an internal code of conduct breach by one of its officers

Vancouver police say they have arrested a suspect in connection to a string of indecent acts near an all-girls private school.

Police said in an email to Black Press Media Thursday morning that the person was taken into custody early Tuesday and later released conditions.

Officers have been investigating reports of indecent acts near York House in the Shaughnessy neighbourhood for months. Students who attend the private school range from Kindergarten to Grade 12.

The person’s identity has not been released, as charges have not yet been laid.

BC RCMP spokesperson Dawn Roberts confirmed an RCMP officer was arrested by Vancouver police for alleged incidents that occurred while the Mountie was off duty. Roberts did not confirm if this is in connection to the indecent acts case.

She said an internal conduct investigation is underway and the officer has been suspended without pay.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ethiopia crash black boxes arrive in France for analysis
Next story
Golden retriever stolen from backyard in B.C. returned home

Just Posted

MLA Claire Trevena talks 12 new licensed child care spaces to Port Hardy

“Parents have struggled to find adequate child care for years”

MLA Claire Trevena welcomes funding for school upgrades

“For 16 years, the BC Liberals cut funding for our school districts”

Teenager dies in workplace accident off the coast of Port Hardy

National champion BMXer from Nanaimo died Sunday, March 10

MP Rachel Blaney hopes DFO listens to locals about Chinook fishery issue

“I implore you and your Ministry to be thorough in your consultation”

Iron Chisel ready to compete again at CFI Fitness in Port McNeill

“This whole thing is a pre-lim, we’re getting ready for a competition in Victoria on May 4”

Golden retriever stolen from backyard in B.C. returned home

Atlas was returned home with the help of RCMP

64% of Canadians do not support current laws that support ‘birth tourism’: poll

Any child born in Canada is a citizen, even if their parents are here on tourist visas

B.C. housing slump has begun to slow economy, credit union economists say

Central 1 not predicting recession, but ‘sharp contraction’ in construction

Vancouver police arrest suspect after indecent acts at all-girls private school

Meanwhile, RCMP say they are investigating an internal code of conduct breach by one of its officers

Security tips for National Password Day

Study found average person has 118 accounts, 73 per cent repeat same password

800-year-old Vancouver Island log ready for United Nations project

Language Revitalization Pole will be publicly carved, then delivered to the University of Victoria

Ethiopia crash black boxes arrive in France for analysis

Sunday’s crash was the second fatal flight for a Boeing 737 Max 8 in less than six months

Netflix says Lac-Megantic footage will be removed from ‘Bird Box’ movie

The company had until now refused to edit the film to remove the images of the disaster

Vancouver Island weather forecast shows serious signs of spring

Sunshine and temperatures in the mid-teens expected Sunday and Monday

Most Read