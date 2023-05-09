Vancouver Police are looking to identify the suspect in a series of sex assaults on April 27 and 29 in the city’s downtown core. VPD has released images of the suspect, who reportedly groped four different women. (VPD handout)

Vancouver Police are looking to identify the suspect in a series of sex assaults on April 27 and 29 in the city’s downtown core. VPD has released images of the suspect, who reportedly groped four different women. (VPD handout)

Vancouver Police looking for ‘serial groper’ after 4 women assaulted

Assaults started April 27 and believed to be the same suspect, investigators say

Vancouver Police are looking to identify the suspect in a series of sex assaults in the city’s downtown core.

Since April 27, four women have reported being sexually assaulted while out walking during the late evening, police said Tuesday (May 9). Police believe the same man is responsible for each assault.

Police say all four incidents happened after dark in the neighbourhoods surrounding BC Place and Rogers Arena, and in each case, the woman targeted was between 25 and 40 years old.

The first reported incident happened April 27, a woman was walking near Pender and Abbott streets around 9 p.m. when she was “approached by a stranger from behind and then groped.”

Then, “within minutes,” a woman was walking near Georgia and Beatty streets when she was groped.

They both called police immediately.

On April 29, a woman was standing near Georgia and Beatty streets around 9:15 p.m. when she was groped by a stranger. Two hours later, a fourth victim was sexually assaulted near Georgia and Hamilton streets.

Sex crimes unit investigators spent “several days” canvassing the neighbourhoods for information, and speaking with concierges at apartment buildings where they were able to get security images of the suspect.

He is described as a dark-skinned man, about 5’5” and appears to be in his 30s. He was wearing glasses and had a moustache at the time of the offences.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information is asked to call 604-717-0602.

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

sex assaultVancouver police

Previous story
B.C. RCMP seeing skyrocketing reports of online predators exploiting children, youth
Next story
China expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat response

Just Posted

The Kwakiutl First Nation hosted a gathering at their Gukwdzi in Fort Rupert on Red Dress Day, May 5, to remember, educate, and raise awareness for all the women, girls, men, boys, and two-spirited that have gone missing. See the full story and photos on page nine. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
PHOTOS: Kwakiutl First Nation hosts gathering at Gukwdzi to honour Red Dress Day

Mowi Canada West salmon farm. (Mowi photo)
Minister issues statement applauding the Broughton Aquaculture Transition Initiative

Jessica Wegg (left) is the Federal Green Party’s candidate for the North Island-Powell River riding. Green Party leader Elizabeth May (right) announced Wegg’s candidacy at the Green Party AGM in Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Elizabeth May announces North Island-Powell River candidate in Campbell River

Britain’s King Charles inspects the 200th Sovereign’s parade at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in Camberley, England, on Friday, April 14, 2023. Canadians will be able to celebrate the coronation of King Charles at a special event in Ottawa on May 6. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP
QUIZ: How much do you know about King Charles III and the monarchy?

Pop-up banner image