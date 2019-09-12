(Mitchell Smith/Flickr)

Vancouver police officer charged after hitting suspect on bike

The charge relates to a pursuit that took place on Sept. 12, 2018

A Vancouver police officer has been charged with driving without due care and attention.

The charge relates to a police pursuit that took place on Sept. 12, 2018, when a suspect was fleeing a crime scene on a bicycle, the BC Prosecution Service said Thursday.

READ MORE: Two Vancouver cops could face charges in crash that hurt five, watchdog says

The police vehicle, driven by Const. John Pankratz, collided with the bicycle, and the suspect was hurt.

The Independent Investigations Office, which looks into incidents of death and serious harm involving police in B.C., determined there were reasonable grounds to believe Pankratz had committed an offence.

His first appearance was scheduled for Oct. 7.


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Man shot dead at B.C. McDonald’s was brother of Surrey Six killer
Next story
127 workers out of job after Kelowna Tolko mill shuts down ‘indeterminately’

Just Posted

Port Hardy Fire Rescue called to Providence Place Inn due to alarm activating

PHFR deployed two fire trucks and around a dozen firefighters to the building.

Thanks to Neucel, the Doug Bondue Arena in Port Alice won’t open this year

The village has not yet been formally approached with a request for Oscar Hickes in 2020.

North Island Rising: SNC Lavalin – Liberal Party

“the Prime Minister takes a problem of his own creation and makes it far worse”

Community Futures Mount Waddington’s Gazette Christmas Hamper barbecue fundraiser

Check out next week’s Gazette to find out how much money was raised at this year’s bbq.

North Island Eagles finish tryouts, players and coaches ready for new season

The Eagles rep hockey tryouts finished off with dryland combine testing on Saturday in Port Alice.

VIDEO: B.C. farm rents out goats to mow lawns

‘These guys get in places that machines can’t’: farm proprietor Sonya Steiner

New players add depth, raise expectations for Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver Canucks centre Bo Horvat is looking forward to a little consistency

Another $5 jump in airport fee to fly out of B.C. at YVR

Airlines will start charging the new rate on Dec. 12 for travel Jan. 1, 2020 onward

30-foot boat, gear and ‘significant’ amount of fish seized in Gold River after DFO/RCMP investigation

‘Blatant violations and disrespect for conservation efforts’

Cow was struck and killed by lightning, Quesnel farmer says

The cow was killed Aug. 23 during a “horrific hailstorm” south of Quesnel

127 workers out of job after Kelowna Tolko mill shuts down ‘indeterminately’

Poor market conditions have caused the operation to shut down for an ‘indeterminate’ period of time

Vancouver police officer charged after hitting suspect on bike

The charge relates to a pursuit that took place on Sept. 12, 2018

As three leaders prepare to debate, Trudeau accused of ducking record

Liberal leader to be absent from first debate, hosted by the Maclean’s and CityTV, in Toronto

Police on lookout for Gold River Deli break-in suspects

Images of one of the suspects was obtained from the in-store video

Most Read