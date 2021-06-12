Vancouver police officer charged with assault during an arrest in 2019

Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A Vancouver police officer faces an assault charge.

The BC Prosecution Service issued a statement Friday saying the charge has been approved against Const. Arminder Singh Gill.

The service says the charge relates to the arrest of a person in downtown Vancouver on Nov. 13, 2019.

When asked what Gill’s status was, the Vancouver Police Department would only say that he remains an active member.

Gill’s first scheduled court appearance is for Aug. 16 in Vancouver provincial court.

