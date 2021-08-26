$12,000 in filings, gaps and bridges were recovered by the Vancouver Police during a stolen property investigation. (Vancouver Police photo)

$12,000 in filings, gaps and bridges were recovered by the Vancouver Police during a stolen property investigation. (Vancouver Police photo)

Vancouver police panning for owner of stolen gold teeth worth $12K

The VPD hopes word of mouth will help them determine where the dental gold came from

Vancouver Police have taken a bite out of crime by recovering $12,000 worth of dental gold during a stolen property investigation.

The stolen teeth, which include fillings, caps and bridges, were recovered in June after VPD investigators learned they had been sold to a gold buyer in East Vancouver.

“This is a strange and puzzling case, unlike anything our investigators have seen in a long time,” VPD Sgt. Steve Addison said. “We don’t know where this gold was taken from or who owns it, but we believe it was obtained through crime and we’re asking anyone with information to come forward.”

The VPD suspects the dental gold may have been taken during a break and enter to a dental office, or the home of someone who had been collecting dental gold.

It’s possible the theft was not reported to Vancouver Police, or that it occurred in another city or province.

Anyone who owns the gold or knows where it came from is asked to call VPD’s Property Crime Unit at 604-717-0613.

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Previous story
Marine border opening to U.S. travellers a relief to Victoria ferry provider
Next story
Fire tears through Duncan area housing complex late Wednesday night

Just Posted

Tyson’s Thoughts is a column posted online at northislandgazette.com and in print on Wednesday’s. Have some thoughts about my thoughts? Email editor@northislandgazette.com
When will Port Hardy swim again? And at what cost?

The Gate House Theatre in Port McNeill. (North Island Gazette file photo)
Gate House Theatre gets funding from Town of Port McNeill

Port Hardy Fire Rescue were called to a structure fire last night (Aug. 23) in Fort Rupert. (Port Hardy Fire Rescue photo)
Port Hardy Fire Rescue hoses down structure fire in Fort Rupert

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Dr. Bonnie Henry at news conference on arrival of COVID-19 vaccine, Dec. 9, 2020. (B.C. government)
Proof of vaccination to be required for B.C. sports, movies, restaurants