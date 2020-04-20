Vancouver’s 4/20 event goes digital amid COVID-19 pandemic

4/20 organizers ask participants to abide by social distancing guidelines

FILE – A woman exhales while smoking a joint during the annual 420 marijuana rally on Parliament Hill on Wednesday, April 20, 2016 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Vancouver’s 4/20 celebration is still going ahead amid COVID-19, just with a few big changes.

The annual cannabis event, now in its 26th year, is going digital in 2020, starting at “High Noon”, or 11:50am PT (4:20 p.m. Newfoundland Daylight Time) and will continue until all times zones hit 4:20 p.m., ending with B.C. The event will be broadcast on Pot TV and Cannabis Life Network.

The Vancouver group, which said last year’s Sunset Beach event drew 150,000 people, said they wanted Monday’s event to follow all COVID-19 guidelines set out by health officials.

“Roll your joints and join our protestival for a social-distancing-friendly, home hotbox session this 4/20!” read a statement on the group’s website.

READ MORE: Vancouver 4/20 event to protest ‘intolerance of cannabis’ at Sunset Beach in 2020

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

cannabis