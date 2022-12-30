A vehicle is seen sitting inside Montana’s restaurant on Highway 97 in Kelowna. (Photo/Jen Zielinski)

A vehicle is seen sitting inside Montana’s restaurant on Highway 97 in Kelowna. (Photo/Jen Zielinski)

Vehicle crashes into Kelowna restaurant on Highway 97

Emergency crews were called to Montana’s restaurant around 2:40 p.m. Dec. 29

Diners at Montana’s restaurant at Highway 97 and Banks Road in Kelowna got a shock when a vehicle crashed into the restaurant on the afternoon of Dec. 29.

A witness to the crash said they saw a vehicle hit the median and fly through the air into the building around 2:40 p.m.

Montana’s staff told Capital News that they heard a loud bang and thought the liquor shelf had smashed, but it was actually a vehicle that crashed inside the restaurant, two tables over from a group of diners. Amazingly, no one was hurt.

The restaurant remained open, but the damaged section was closed and boarded up.

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

auto accidentKelowna

Previous story
Police standoff in Kelowna ends after 10 hours with 8 arrests
Next story
Kitten dies, another facing leg amputation after cats left in taped boxes in B.C.’s bitter cold

Just Posted

Eight students came out to train wrestling at the Port Hardy Secondary School gymnasium on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Top row, left to right: Rylan France, Karl Baraceros, Nathaniel Fralic, Brodie Chambers, Auzton Shaw, Finn Nelson. Bottom row, left to right: Athletic director Paul Cagna, Jorden Strussi, and Carter Chaston. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Port Hardy Secondary School wrestling program continues to grow over 2022-2023 season

The new charging station in Sayward opened on Dec. 20. Photo courtesy BC Hydro
Electric Vehicle charger opened in Sayward

The OCP Walk n Talk focus group in Port Alice stopped in their tracks to watch the whales. (Debra Lynn photo)
Whale sightings are becoming commonplace in the Port Alice area

B.C. athletes shot for the stars in 2022. Clockwise from top left: Melanie Vogal, Rio Crystal, Teagan Dunnett, Kimberly Newell. (Photos submitted)
From cross-Arctic treks to Olympic dreams, B.C. athletes made 2022 one for the books