The Victoria Police Department is seeking help from the public in an investigation into an incident Wednesday morning in which coffee was thrown at a mother and her baby. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Victoria Police Department is seeking help from the public in an investigation into an incident Wednesday morning in which coffee was thrown at a mother and her baby. (Black Press Media file photo)

VicPD investigating after stranger throws coffee on woman and baby downtown

Police say coffee not hot enough to cause injury

Police in Victoria are searching for a man suspected of throwing coffee on a mother and baby.

The Victoria Police Department was called to the 900-block of Yates Street around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday (Oct. 26) after a mother walking with her baby in a stroller was accosted by a man while approaching a business. Police said in a news release the man threw coffee on the mother and baby without warning or provocation.

Thankfully, police said the coffee was not hot enough to cause injury. The man yelled an obscenity at the mother about the child, then left the area on foot.

Last seen walking near the intersection of Yates and Quadra streets, the man is described as Caucasian, in his 30s, around 5’6” with a medium build. At the time of the attack, he was wearing a black and grey jacket with baggy black pants.

Anyone with information about this incident, or surveillance footage from the area, is asked to call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1. To report what you know anonymously, please call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Mischief call leads to impaired driving sanctions, assault charge for Victoria driver

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

City of VictoriaVicPD

Previous story
Sailor remembered as father, leader after body found near Greater Victoria base
Next story
Remote northwest B.C. community left without a fire department due to volunteer shortage

Just Posted

Port Hardy Recreation Photography
PHOTOS: Autumn Festival a big hit at the Civic Centre in Port Hardy

The Marine Detective Jackie Hildering wades into the water next to the humpback. (Emily Cowie/MERS photo)
‘Absolutely gutting’: Mourning the death of Spike the humpback whale

Fisheries Minister Joyce Murray tours a Mowi Canada West salmon farm on Oct. 14 where she was hosted by the Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw First Nations whose territory the farm is located in. (Supplied photo)
Coalition of First Nations for Finfish Stewardship thanks fisheries minister for consultations

A young female Humpback whale named ‘Spike’ was found dead off Malcolm Island. (Jared Towers photo)
Young female humpback whale ‘Spike’ found dead off Malcolm Island