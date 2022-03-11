Victim in dirt biker’s sudden death on Vancouver Island was shot, according to family

Police want to speak with anyone shooting recreationally on family day in the area

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) and the BC Coroners Service continue to investigate the sudden death of a man in a remote area of Ladysmith.

Simon Tozer was shot and killed while riding a dirt bike in Cassidy’s Timberlands Road area on Family Day, according to his sister, Sarah Bonar. She wrote a guest column for Black Press Media about the tragedy, with a hope of helping prevent a similar situation in the future.

“No words can describe the horror, shock and pain of this event – it is life changing,” she wrote. “He was an exceptional man with so much more to look forward to in life. No words can express the rage we feel that someone took his life so needlessly.”

Police have not officially confirmed the cause of death.

“As the investigation progresses, VIIMCU investigators are still gathering evidence and seeking to speak with potential witnesses that may have crucial information to advance this investigation,” wrote Cpl. Alex Bérubé, Island media relations officer for BC RCMP, in a news release on March 10.

Bérubé said in an email to the Black Press Media, RCMP are unable to confirm whether the incident was accidental.

Police are specifically looking to speak with anyone who may have been shooting recreationally in the area along Timberlands and Ninatti Road, in Ladysmith, in the afternoon of Feb. 21.

Anyone with information can call the VIIMCU information line at 250-380-6211.

