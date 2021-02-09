Nanaimo RCMP are looking for two male suspects involved in a home invasion that happened at a condominium on the 700 block of Poplar Street on Monday, Feb. 8. (News Bulletin file photo)

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for two male suspects involved in a home invasion that happened at a condominium on the 700 block of Poplar Street on Monday, Feb. 8. (News Bulletin file photo)

Victim struck with machete during home invasion in Nanaimo

Incident happened on Poplar Street on Monday night

Police in Nanaimo are looking for two suspects after a victim of a home invasion was struck with the broad side of a machete.

According to an RCMP press release, the incident happened at a condominium in the 700 block of Poplar Street on Monday, Feb. 8. at about 8 p.m. when two men wearing masks – one of them armed with a machete – broke into a condo building, assaulted a resident and stole a back pack.

Investigators were told the suspects burst in through the building’s unlocked main entrance door. The suspects were inside the condo for less than a minute during which time one of the three residents was struck with the broad side of a machete. The suspects then grabbed a backpack and fled through a patio door.

Both suspects are believed to be male, Caucasian and about 5-foot-10. One of the suspects wore a white jacket and the other wore dark clothing. One suspect walked hunched over and often looked down at his feet while standing.

Nanaimo RCMP Police Dog Services responded and tracked the suspects to the area of the Brechin Road-Estevan Road intersection, where the track ended.

“Investigators believe this was a targeted incident and that the public is not at risk,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in the press release.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2021-4796.

For past coverage of unsolved crimes in Nanaimo, click here.

READ ALSO: Vehicle occupants flee from Nanaimo Parkway crash, drugs and weapons found in car


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CrimeRCMP Briefsunsolved crimes

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Montreal drive-by shooting victim identified as 15-year-old local student
Next story
Anti-masker accused of threatening employee with baton after stealing apple: Vancouver police

Just Posted

It started with a broken window, and when that wasn’t fixed promptly, people started breaking in and trashed the apartment. The tenant was out of town, as was the building owner (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Infamous Highland Manor sold to Creekside owners

New owners promise to improve living standards in the run-down apartment

The Wounded Warrior Run 2019 team leaving Port Hardy. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Wounded Warrior Run is postponed due to pandemic

Official Vancouver Island relay run has been postponed due to COVID-19

Black Press media file
Major crime unit investigating homicide in Sayward

A Sayward man was initially taken into custody and has been released as the investigation continues.

Tanya Kaul is Port Hardy's new director of recreation. (Tanya Kaul photo)
Meet Port Hardy’s new director of recreation

“I love the outdoors and I’m here to promote healthy lifestyles.”

Kevin Cameron photo Mayor Kevin Cameron looks back over his two years in office, and head to 2021. (Submitted)
Port Alice mayor talks two years in office

Tourism and outdoor activities are the way to go, he said

A health care worker is seen wearing a mask outside St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate steady, 435 cases Tuesday

Four deaths since Monday, no new health care outbreaks

In Vancouver’s second anti-mask dispute in just four days, a man allegedly spat in the face of a store employee after refusing to wear a mask on Monday (Feb. 8). (Pixabay image)
Man allegedly spits in store employee’s face after refusing to wear mask: Vancouver police

This is the city’s second anti-mask dispute this week

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for two male suspects involved in a home invasion that happened at a condominium on the 700 block of Poplar Street on Monday, Feb. 8. (News Bulletin file photo)
Victim struck with machete during home invasion in Nanaimo

Incident happened on Poplar Street on Monday night

Property owners are receiving declaration forms this month for the B.C. speculation and vacancy tax, but fewer than one out of 100 will actually have to pay. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. speculation and vacancy tax a big job with small returns

Declaration letters on the way for Nanaimo, Victoria, Kelowna

(PQB File Photo)
Qualicum Beach council probe finds no evidence of discrimination or harassment

Review undertaken after Coun. Robert Filmer took leave of absence citing ‘toxic’environment

Lama Mugabo, a board member at the Hogan’s Alley Society, poses for a photograph at the remaining portion of Hogan’s Alley, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. The historic black neighbourhood was demolished to make way for the construction of the Georgia and Dunsmuir viaducts in the early 1970s. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Reclaiming Hogan’s Alley: Society pitches new life for historic Black Vancouver area

At the height of its vibrancy, the viaduct was an entertainment district attracting the likes of Sammy Davis Jr. and Ella Fitzgerald

Ryan Bentson filmed his experience at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Feb. 7, 2021. He was arrested and removed for not complying with the hospital’s mask mandate. (Ryan Bentson - Facebook)
Vernon man with double lung transplant arrested for not wearing mask in hospital

Face shields vs. masks: Double lung transplant recipient argues they’re the same

FILE – The Canadian border is pictured at the Peace Arch Canada/USA border crossing in Surrey, B.C. Friday, March 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canada to require negative COVID-19 test at land borders

Similar rules already in place for air travel

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform as she makes a phone call. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Anti-masker accused of threatening employee with baton after stealing apple: Vancouver police

Officers say they found the suspect trying to break into a compound later that night

Most Read