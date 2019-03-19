Woss resident Kelly Kafka has succumbed to injuries suffered in a hit-and-run incident in Campbell River on Feb. 28. gofundme photo

Victim succumbs to injuries suffered in Campbell River hit and run

The female pedestrian that was struck in a hit and run on Feb. 28 in Campbell River has died as a result of injuries received, RCMP say.

On Feb. 28, Campbell River RCMP responded to a complaint of a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle in the 1800 block of the Island Highway in Campbell River. A white car was seen leaving the scene. Police are seeking witnesses to this incident or anyone with a dash cam of the hit and run to come forward.

Woss resident Kelly Kafka, 58, was airlifted to hospital where she was placed in a medically-induced coma.

The Campbell River RCMP have since identified the suspect driver and vehicle. The investigation into the incident is ongoing and a Report to Crown Counsel is being completed. Investigators anticipate the submission of the report in within a few weeks.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the Campbell River RCMP Detachment at 250-286-6221.

