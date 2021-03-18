Transport Canada does not list Victoria International Airport as an internationally designated airport, but one official says the airport is not about to lose that designation. (Black Press Media File)

Transport Canada does not list Victoria International Airport as an internationally designated airport, but one official says the airport is not about to lose that designation. (Black Press Media File)

Victoria airport falls off Canada’s list of international airports

Airport official says that’s temporary because of COVID, YYJ not going to lose designation

An official speaking for the Victoria Airport Authority said Victoria International Airport (YYJ) is not about to lose designation as an ‘international’ airport as defined by an international organization.

Rod Hunchak, director of business development and community relations for the Victoria Airport Authority, confirmed Tuesday afternoon that the airport does not appear among a list of 13 Canadian airports currently designated as international.

But this absence appears to be temporary and does not impact the airport’s ability to handle international flights.

“The short answer is no – we’re not about to lose our international status but I’ll give you a better response afterwards,” said Hunchak Tuesday morning after an advisory circular signed by Félix Meunier, director of standards for civil aviation with Transport Canada, made the rounds through media.

The advisory dated Jan. 26 is described as a document guiding airports seeking ‘international’ designation in accordance with all applicable domestic and international requirements. The document does not offer any rationale for not including YYJ and the Peninsula News Review has reached out to Transport Canada for comment.

Hunchak said later that the airport authority has been aware of the circular for some time, adding the authority is working with Transport Canada to get a better standing of the circular’s intent.

“Our additional understanding is that Transport Canada had enough information from those 13 airports that are included to actually designate them,” he said. “There are a lot of other airports in Canada, which receive international flights — and Victoria is included in that — not on the list.”

RELATED: Victoria International Airport revenues in a tailspin

Hunchak said airports not initially found on the list have until June 30 to submit a request for designation. “As long as we identify that we meet the criteria, we would continue to be identified in these aeronautical publications as an international airport, according to the ICAO definition.”

These criteria concern the presence of certain services (like customs among others) — which the airport has, said Hunchak.

The document defines an international airport as an airport of “entry and departure for international commercial air traffic, where the formalities incident to customs, immigration, public health, animal and plant quarantine and similar procedures are carried out.”

Hunchak said earlier the airport is currently compiling the necessary documents to submit them by June 30.

While Victoria International Airport is not among the four designated Canadian airports handling international flights, the airport has had international and trans-border flights for many years, said Hunchak. “We continue to do so,” he said.

In the past, the airport has offered regularly scheduled flights to the United States as well as seasonal flights to Mexico, which Hunchak hopes will return once airlines have announced their schedules.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Victoria International Airport

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Iran’s report on shootdown of Flight 752 doesn’t explain why it happened: TSB
Next story
B.C. premier decries hate crimes after 6 Asian women killed in U.S. shooting

Just Posted

One lonely tree left behind with variously aged cut blocks visible over the mountainous range of Kwakiutl First Nation territory on North Vancouver Island. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
6 months after old growth forests report, Green MLAs criticizing lack of action

Forestry minister reiterates commitment to change, consultation

An adult Chinook salmon swims in Ship Creek in Anchorage in this undated photo. (Photo courtesy U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)
25 MPs co-sign letter asking DFO to open mark selective Chinook fishery

Blaney, Singh, May and Johns among signatories to letter

Planting native trees and shrubs in the Campbell River Estuary. Watershed Restoration Technicians (from left) Callie Bouchard, Jacob Ke, Jessica Johnston. Watershed Restoration Coordinator (at right) Cory Cliffe. (Greenways Land Trust photo)
New watershed projects on North Island will restore and protect land and rivers

“The people of the North Island are very proud of the natural beauty of their region”

The Island Aurora in Port McNeill. (Gaby Wickstrom photo)
Training exercise to cause sailing delays for Port McNeill, Alert Bay and Sointula

“On Sunday, March 21 2021, a training event will take place on the Island Aurora”

The North Island U11 (Atom) Eagles hold their sticks in the air after winning an exhibition game on Saturday against the Comox Valley B Chiefs at the Don Cruickshank Memorial Arena in Port Hardy. (Submitted photo)
North Island minor hockey season officially comes to an end

The Eagles will be holding an AGM (in person if restrictions lift and allow it) in May.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide an update on COVID-19. (B.C. government)
556 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C., 116 new variant cases

Deaths in B.C. from the virus ceased but hospitalizations rose

The Dairy Farmers of Canada are putting together a working group to look into claims that palm fats are increasing the firmness of Canadian butter. (Grace Kennedy/The Observer)
#Buttergate: How COVID-19 and palm oil set the stage for Canadian butter concerns

The final story in a three part series on dairy farming, palm oil and Canadian consumers

B.C. Premier John Horgan says he plans to introduce new legislation to tackle the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. premier decries hate crimes after 6 Asian women killed in U.S. shooting

John Horgan is calling for stiffer penalties for people who commit hate crimes in the province

Transport Canada does not list Victoria International Airport as an internationally designated airport, but one official says the airport is not about to lose that designation. (Black Press Media File)
Victoria airport falls off Canada’s list of international airports

Airport official says that’s temporary because of COVID, YYJ not going to lose designation

Kandace “Kandy” Musgrove died March 15 after a long battle with cancer. (Courtesy of Donnie Musgrove)
Esquimalt woman with terminal cancer dies a month after dream wedding

Kandace “Kandy” Musgrove, 39, died March 15 surrounded by family

In June 2019 during the school year, a B.C. teacher made a physical and romantic gesture towards a high school student with whom he later engaged in a sexual relationship. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. teacher fired for sex with student days after high school graduation

The relationship was reported to the commissioner by a school district superintendent

Members of the Vancouver Police Department are seen outside an Irish Pub in downtown Vancouver, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Liquor sales are cut off at 8 p.m. for St. Patrick’s Day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. COVID-19 spread continues with 498 cases Wednesday

Four additional deaths, no new health care outbreaks

FILE – Signage for ICBC (Insurance Corporation of British Columbia) is shown in Victoria, B.C., on February 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
ICBC COVID rebate cheques may be delayed weeks due to cyberattack

Client information secure, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko pushes aside the puck on an effort to score by Ottawa Senators right wing Drake Batherson during second period NHL action Wednesday, March 17, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Gaudette scores shootout winner as Canucks dump Ottawa Senators 3-2

Vancouver goalie Thatcher Demko improves to 7-1 in March

Most Read