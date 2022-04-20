Victoria home of Ukrainian Catholic Church pastor decimated in morning fire

Pastor, his wife and 3 children escaped burning home, daughter has serious injuries

A house on Caledonia Avenue in Victoria was damaged by a fire on April 20. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)

The daughter of the pastor of Victoria’s Ukrainian Catholic Church was sent to hospital in an early morning fire that seriously damaged the family home.

Victoria police and fire departments cordoned off the 1100-block of Caledonia Avenue Wednesday (April 20) morning after flames engulfed the eastern third of 1112 Caledonia Ave. at around 1:15 a.m.. Although Victoria police and fire department officials were unable to immediately say what caused the fire, officials at the scene could be overheard describing its origin as suspicious.

The Victoria heritage building of more than 100 years is the home of the pastor of the neighbouring Ukrainian Catholic Church of St. Nicholas, his wife and three daughters, according to a Ukrainian Catholic Church parishioner.

One of the daughters was injured in the fire, the parishioner said. According to a Tweet from VicPD, one resident of the home was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries which were later considered non-life-threatening.

A Victoria fire department ladder leading to the second floor of the home and smashed windows on the first floor told of that morning’s evacuation effort. Department officials and police were surveying the scene as of 9 a.m.

