Joseph Brennan smiles for a winner’s ‘selfie’ he sent in using BCLC’s temporary alternate prize-claim process after winning more than $93,000 in the March 13 Lotto Max Extra draw. (Courtesy BCLC)

Victoria man goes out for milk, buys winning lotto ticket

Joseph Brennan won more than $93,000 in the Lotto Max Extra on March 13

A milk run earned one lotto-winning Victoria man a windfall.

Joseph Brennan bought a ticket “on a whim” while at Thrifty Foods to get a jug of milk. He wound up matching six of seven numbers to win $93,895 in the March 13 Lotto Max Extra draw.

Brennan plans to bank the cash for the future, according to a release from the BC Lottery Corporation.

BCLC announced a Victoria winner on March 14.

While the $50 million jackpot was carried over, a ticket purchased in Victoria, now known to be Brennan, was the second prize winner. According to the Lotto Max website, there were also two Western Canada winners.

READ ALSO: B.C. man bowled over by $16 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of Victoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Police watchdog investigating death of Vancouver Island woman

Just Posted

Island Health resumes elective surgeries

About 4,000 surgeries were postponed across the Island

UPDATE: Alert Bay lifts travel ban and local state of emergency as coronavirus outbreak dies down

With no new cases in over a week, and 90 per cent of cases recovered, Alert Bay lifts travel ban

COVID-19: Bella Bella extends travel lockdown to May 31

‘We will be able to keep us all safe as long as we continue to act safely’

Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw School gets creative during COVID-19

The school near Port Hardy is working to engage students in online learning

COVID-19: B.C. Ferry traffic is down by over 50 per cent out of Port Hardy

B.C. Ferries wants non-essential travellers to stay home

B.C. records just 7 new cases, 1 death as next phase of COVID-19 reopening inches closer

Hospitalizations drop to 63, ICU cases to 16

Man says boy spit in his face while in bank lineup in Duncan

Incident reported to police

Island community’s first responders turn up the sirens for birthday parades during COVID-19

Gold River first responders from the fire department, ambulance services and RCPM come together to celebrate birthdays of people stuck at home due to the pandemic

Victoria man goes out for milk, buys winning lotto ticket

Joseph Brennan won more than $93,000 in the Lotto Max Extra on March 13

Police watchdog investigating death of Vancouver Island woman

Port Alberni RCMP had dealt with woman in April incident hours previously

VIDEO: Orcas feeding, splashing and breaching off Hornby Island

Family outing included a special experience

‘Who’s keeping an eye on logging activities on Vancouver Island during COVID-19 ?’

With no watchdog around, conservationists are worried about old-growth logging activities and call for ‘modernized regulations’ in the forest sector

COVID-19: Is B.C. reopening too soon? Lessons from Germany, Korea

B.C. restart includes park day use, pubs and restaurants

Wet’suwet’en elected chiefs call on Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister to resign

Wet’suwet’en are governed by both a traditional hereditary chief system and elected band councils.

Most Read