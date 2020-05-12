Victoria man goes out for milk, buys winning lotto ticket

A milk run earned one lotto-winning Victoria man a windfall.
Joseph Brennan bought a ticket “on a whim” while at Thrifty Foods to get a jug of milk. He wound up matching six of seven numbers to win $93,895 in the March 13 Lotto Max Extra draw.
Brennan plans to bank the cash for the future, according to a release from the BC Lottery Corporation.
BCLC announced a Victoria winner on March 14.
While the $50 million jackpot was carried over, a ticket purchased in Victoria, now known to be Brennan, was the second prize winner. According to the Lotto Max website, there were also two Western Canada winners.
