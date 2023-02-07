The BC College of Nurses and Midwives says a Registered Nurse gets to keep his job despite being caught falsifying a medical record. (Pexels photo)

Victoria nurse suspended – not fired – after getting caught falsifying medical record

College that governs nurses says a long suspension is warranted

The BC College of Nurses and Midwives says a Registered Nurse gets to keep his job despite being caught falsifying a medical record.

A panel of the Inquiry Committee approved on Jan. 31 a consent agreement between BCCNM and Edgardo (aka Jon) Santiago of Victoria to address practice issues that occurred in July 2020.

“The registrant did not adequately assess a patient despite the patient having a significant medical history and current symptoms of concern,” reads the agreement. “He observed the patient, asked peers what they had observed, and reviewed the charting of previous shifts. Then, he falsified a medical record by documenting a fulsome assessment he had not completed.”

Santiago has voluntarily agreed to a five-month suspension during which he must “complete remedial education on ethics and responsibility, medications, documentation, patient relations, and critical thinking, create a learning plan, and meet with a BCCNM practice consultant.”

When Santiago returns to work, his first five assessments will be supervised, the college said, and he must meet with a supervisor to discuss his ongoing learning plan for six months and be subject to random documentation audits.

“The Inquiry Committee is satisfied that the terms will protect the public,” reads the agreement.

