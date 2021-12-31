A young woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries after a driver struck her in a crosswalk on Dec. 30. (Courtesy VicPD)

A young woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries after a driver struck her in a crosswalk on Dec. 30. (Courtesy VicPD)

Victoria Police Department seizes vehicle as part of pedestrian hit and run investigation

Video leads to public tip on vehicle that closely resembles one that struck a young woman

The Victoria Police Department says it has seized a vehicle in connection to a Thursday (Dec. 30) morning hit and run at the intersection of Bay and Blanshard streets.

Just after 10 p.m. on Dec. 30, investigators with the department seized a vehicle closely resembling one that struck a young woman, VicPD said in an update issued Dec. 31.

Police received a tip from a member of the public who recognized the vehicle from the video. Officers found damage consistent with a recent collision on the vehicle. It was then seized and towed to VicPD’s secure storage area for processing by Forensic Identification Section officers.

Investigators are now working to determine if the vehicle was involved in the hit and run.

VicPD is asking that the driver of the vehicle involved, those with footage of the collision, or anyone who has information about the incident and has yet to speak with investigators call 250-995-7654, extension 1 or report anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: VicPD investigating morning hit and run

READ MORE: Victoria residents make the most of chilly temperatures, snow


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

VicPD

Previous story
New Year’s Eve parties cancelled, moved online in cities across Canada
Next story
B.C. records 3,795 more COVID-19 cases for New Year’s Eve

Just Posted

Rachel Blaney was named as NDP Critic for Seniors, Veterans and Rural Economic Development. Photo by Rachel Blaney
Rural economic development a priority for 2022 — MP Rachel Blaney

Students walk through a corridor at the relocated New Westminster Secondary School, in New Westminster, B.C., on Thursday, October 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. schools to have a staggered re-start in January; essential workers’ kids return first

A COVID-19 testing centre in Victoria, pictured in October. In a new change, residents who miss calls from Island Health’s COVID booking centre will no longer be contacted again to schedule a test. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press Media)
Island Health halts second calls for COVID test booking, cites ‘unprecedented demand’

Alison Skrepneck, local Coordinator for The Campbell River Shoebox Project. Photo provided.
This year’s Shoebox Project helps over 400 local women in need