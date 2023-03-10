VicPD is looking for witnesses and a suspect after a father reported a man offered him money for his three-year-old daughter. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police look to identify man reported for trying to buy toddler

Suspicious man described as Caucasian, in his 70s, about 6’2” with a heavy build and balding

Victoria police need more information after a father reported a man asking to buy his toddler on Hillside Avenue earlier this month.

The father told police that on March 1, just after 3 p.m., he was entering a store in the 1600-block of Hillside Avenue with his three-year-old daughter when they were approached by a man. The man asked the father if he wanted to sell his child and offered to give him money, VicPD said in a news release.

READ ALSO: Mental Health Act expansion unlikely to reduce Victoria ER wait times, says NP

The father felt threatened and reported the incident to VicPD that evening. The suspicious man is described as Caucasian, in his 70s, about 6’2” with a heavy build, balding with short hair and possibly wearing glasses.

VicPD asks anyone with information on the incident or individual to call the report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPD

Previous story
Pandemic 3 years later: Has the COVID-19 virus won?
Next story
‘Somebody needs to speak for the fish’: protest launched against Malahat widening

Just Posted

Parliament buildings in Ottawa. (Black Press file photo)
First Nations Wild Salmon Alliance hits Ottawa advocating for transitioning fish farms out of B.C. waters

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney (left) in Gallipoli, Turkey in September. Photo courtesy Facebook/Rachel Blaney
North Island-Powell River MP questions federal government’s Veterans Affairs contract with Loblaw-owned company

From left to right: Dallas Smith, spokesperson for the Coalition and Tlowitsis Nation, Fisheries Minister Joyce Murray and Chief Chris Roberts of the Wei Wai Kum First Nation. (Supplied photo)
First Nations coalition urges Ottawa to stop closing salmon farms where they’re wanted

North Island MLA Michele Babchuk. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Growing Communities Fund lets communities use BC’s surplus how they see fit — North Island MLA

Pop-up banner image