VicPD hopes witnesses with more information will come forward after a double stabbing on Nov. 6 around 1 a.m. (Black Press Media file photo)

VicPD hopes witnesses with more information will come forward after a double stabbing on Nov. 6 around 1 a.m. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police seek footage after Sunday morning double stabbing

VicPD says there may be witnesses left to share information

Police seek witnesses and video after a Victoria stabbing sent two people to hospital early Sunday morning.

People flagged down Victoria officers working in the 700-block of Courtney Street on Nov. 6 just after 1 a.m. after a nearby altercation. Officers located two people suffering from potentially life-threatening stab wounds and provided immediate first aid until paramedics arrived. Both people were transported to hospital with injuries now considered non-life-threatening.

The Victoria Police Department said in a Monday (Nov. 7) afternoon statement that there have been no arrests but early investigation does not indicate risk to the general public.

Investigators with VicPD’s major crimes unit believe there may be video of the incident and witnesses who have not yet spoken with investigators.

Anyone with footage or information is asked to call VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1.

READ ALSO: Police investigating threats against Victoria International Jewish Film Festival

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

stabbingVicPD

Previous story
IIO investigating incident of man found in distress in Duncan RCMP cells
Next story
B.C. firefighters now covered for 2 more types of cancer

Just Posted

The aftermath of the deadly motor vehicle incident at the Coal Harbour turnoff. (Submitted photo)
Man dead after small car t-boned by truck in Port Hardy

The Canadian Coast Guard ship John P. Tully has been used to bring scientists to explore a large seamount region off Vancouver Island. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
West Coast First Nations, feds reach tentative understanding on vast offshore region

Dennis Dugas hands new mayor Pat Corbett-Labatt the gavel at the Nov. 1 swearing in ceremony. (Screenshot from district meeting)
New mayor and council officially sworn in to office in Port Hardy

A new United Way community food hub will improve food security and food literacy with Kwakwaka’wakw ways of knowing. Many hands working to uncover veggies in the Kwakiutl Pit Cook in Tsaxis. (Photo by Caitlin Hartnett)
United Way Food Hub coming to the Mount Waddington region