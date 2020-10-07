Victoria, Vancouver Island make Condé Nast 2020 top travel lists

Greater Victoria and Vancouver Island both made lists of top destinations in the Condé Nast Traveler 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards. (Black Press Media file photo)

Aside from this year’s warm fall weather, Vancouver Islanders have another reason to gloat after the Island and Greater Victoria region were named among top destinations by the Condé Nast Traveler.

The publication’s 33rd Readers’ Choice Awards saw Greater Victoria take the eighth spot in a list of the 10 best small cities in the world, and Vancouver Island named number two in a list of five best North American islands.

In a news release, Tourism Vancouver Island CEO Anthony Everett says the ranking is welcome news after a tough year for tourism.

“It is wonderful to see this positive recognition for Vancouver Island from global travellers at a time when our tourism industry is suffering. We would like to thank the residents of Vancouver Island for contributing to making the Island a special place to live and visit.”

Vancouver Island was joined by another Canadian isle – Prince Edward Island – which came in fourth place.

Meanwhile, Greater Victoria’s beat out Florence, Italy and Edinburgh, Scotland for it spot on a list of small cities. San Miguel de Allende, Mexico took first place.

Kimberly Hughes, Destination Greater Victoria Board chair, says the ranking is a testament to those working in the local tourism industry.

“From our amazing restaurants, hotels and attractions to the employees at Destination Greater Victoria marketing and managing the destination, this is a recognition of their hard work creating a world-class destination,” she said.

Paul Nursey, CEO of Destination Greater Victoria, echoed the accolades, especially during a difficult year.

“We have one of the best places in the world to visit,” he said. “The Greater Victoria visitor economy is still struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many businesses and people need help as we enter the shoulder and off-season. This recognition by Condé Nast Traveler is encouraging and provides another piece for the foundation as we rebuild our industry.”

While travel was severely limited in 2020 as a result of COVID-19, Condé Nast’s website explains that the locations selected were those that left readers comforted and connected long after their trip.

“These are the enduring gems that can withstand the test of time and the vicissitudes of circumstances.”

