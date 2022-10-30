Victoria woman sustains significant injuries after rocks smash through her window

VicPD is seeking information to help the investigation into a random rock attack which caused more than $5,000 in damage and injured a woman sitting in her living room. (Courtesy Victoria Police Department)

Victoria police investigating after woman hit in the face in her living room

Police in Victoria are seeking information to help their investigation into a random attack on a woman in her own home with a pair of rocks.

VicPD said on Tuesday (Oct. 25) around 9 p.m., a woman was sitting in her living room in the 1900-block of Chambers Street when two rocks were thrown through her window.

One rock hit a laptop, while the other hit her in the face, resulting in what police described as “significant, but not life-threatening” injuries, which require “extensive medical treatment.”

The damage to the window and laptop is estimated to be more than $5,000. Police believe it to be a random attack.

A suspect – described as a man standing between 5’10” and 6’ tall with a medium build and wearing a grey or white hoodie – was seen fleeing the home to a waiting vehicle, described as a small silver Honda hatchback.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident or surveillance footage from the area to contact police at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

