VIDEO: 442 Squadron rescue operation at Long Beach, Tofino

Military unit rescues four people stranded on Lovekin Rock

Four people spent about two hours trapped by surging seas on a large rock off Long Beach Tuesday, before being rescued, unharmed, by a Royal Canadian Air Force unit.

Three boogie boarders and walker who misjudged the tides were pulled off Lovekin Rock at about 6 p.m., March 26, by 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron, from 19 Wing Comox.

Long Beach and Lovekin Rock are in Pacific Rim National Park Reserve, south of Tofino.

There were originally three walkers in the group, but two of them swam to shore before the conditions worsened.

442 Squadron provided Black Press with video footage of the rescue.

