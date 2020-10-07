Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to a questions during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

VIDEO: All Canadians will get COVID-19 vaccine for free, Trudeau confirms

Approved vaccine is still months away, multiple clinical trials ongoing

Canadians will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine for free when one is developed, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in the House of Commons Wednesday (Oct. 7)

The prime minister was answering a question from NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, who was asking for a commitment that the vaccine would be free once it is developed. Canada has signed vaccine deals with multiple companies, most recently Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline in September.

“We deeply cherish our universal health-care system and that means things like lifesaving vaccines are free for Canadians,” Trudeau said.

Vaccines remain in clinical trials and development all over the world, and here in Canada researchers recently began testing whether a former tuberculosis vaccine could provide immunity against the novel coronavirus. A vaccine is not expected until at least the end of 2020, if not months later.

Trudeau’s pledge comes just days after both the BC NDP and the BC Liberals vowed to make the COVID-19 vaccine free for all British Columbians as part of their provincial election platforms. Routine vaccinations are free across Canada, and although the annual flu shot is paid for some individuals, vaccines such as the one for H1N1 swine flu was free.

READ MORE: NDP, Liberals make free COVID-19 vaccine promise on B.C. election trail

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusJustin Trudeau

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. VOTES 2020: Leaders promise action on crime, cancer, COVID-19
Next story
Victoria, Vancouver Island make Condé Nast 2020 top travel lists

Just Posted

Tons of old photographs found scattered under a bridge near Port Hardy

“Why would they be dumped like that?”

Local mom delivers north Island’s first home birth baby in 30 years, in the middle of a pandemic

Midwives have made home birth possible again, and COVID-19 is making them more appealing than ever

Facey embarks on election campaign for BC Liberals

Five-year, around-the-world sailing voyage prepares him for the stormy seas of politics

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Pacific white-sided dolphins at Blackfish Sound

Email photos to editor@northislandgazette.com and we will publish online and in print.

North Island First Nations offering harm reduction for severe alcoholism

The Gwa’dzi Managed Alcohol Program aims to help chronic alcoholics recover their lives

B.C. has 115 more COVID-19 cases, Thanksgiving caution urged

No additional deaths or health-care outbreaks

Unusual season of minor hockey slowly taking shape

Teams doing a lot of practicing right now while awaiting the possibility of games

Victoria, Vancouver Island make Condé Nast 2020 top travel lists

Greater Victoria ranked eighth in list of best small cities

VIDEO: All Canadians will get COVID-19 vaccine for free, Trudeau confirms

Approved vaccine is still months away, multiple clinical trials ongoing

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Mother dog, 10 puppies seized by BC SPCA after being beaten, force-fed drugs and alcohol

All 10 puppies, estimated to be two weeks old, and the mother dog are doing well

B.C. VOTES 2020: Leaders promise action on crime, cancer, COVID-19

John Horgan, Andrew Wilkinson battle over borrowing and spending

Election: There’s no need for mud slinging

Do politicians voice their opinions constructively?

Two men arrested after man carrying baby targeted in Vancouver shooting

The 42-year-old man is in hospital with non life threatening injuries and two men are in custody

Most Read