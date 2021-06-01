VIDEO: Candelight vigil held in Port Hardy for 215 children found buried at residential school

The vigil featured speeches from local First Nations leaders, prayers, and songs and dances

Richard George was the opening speaker at the candlelight vigil held in Port Hardy on Monday night. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)

A candlelight vigil was held Monday night in Port Hardy at Carrot Park in honour of the 215 Indigenous children that were found buried on the grounds of a former Kamloops residential school last Thursday.

The vigil featured speeches from local First Nations leaders, prayers from Elders, and traditional songs and dances as North Island residents were welcomed to the cenotaph where they could light candles and leave teddy bears.

Local First Nations sing and drum during the vigil. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)