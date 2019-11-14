Family, friends and supporters gathered for a candlelight vigil and birthday celebration Wednesday for Kelly Mcleod. The Campbell River man has been missing since early October and Nov. 13 is his 52nd birthday. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

VIDEO: Candlelight vigil, birthday party held for missing Campbell River man

Kelly Mcleod has been missing since Oct. 7

Family and friends of missing Campbell River man Kelly Mcleod held a vigil and birthday party for him at Spirit Square Wednesday evening.

As sparklers were lit on his birthday cake, calls of “Come home, Kelly” went up.

Mcleod, 52, has been missing since Oct. 7 when RCMP issued a press release asking for help in locating him.

He was last seen in the Campbellton area and is often seen riding a bicycle towing a trailer. He is described as a Caucasian male in his 50s with black and grey unkempt shoulder-length hair and stands about 5’5” with a slight build.

Campbell River Search and Rescue conducted a search for him on Oct. 19 but no signs of him was located.

At the vigil, supporters were asked to sign a birthday card and light a candle. His sister Loral Mcleod was in attendance and said the evening was about love and hope.

“It’s his 52nd birthday today and just share some love and some hope and some strength that he needs to be found,” she said.

She described Kelly as “cheeky. He was fun. He liked biking…He would give you the shirt of his back.”

Mcleod said they haven’t had much communication with the RCMP since the search.

“Basically, the search was done. To my knowledge, nothing was found. That’s that,” she said. “Is that just that? I don’t know.”

RCMP ask that anyone with information on where Mcleod may be contact the local detachment at 250-286-6221.

Kelly Mcleod, 52, 5’5”. If you have any information about him, call the RCMP at 250-286-6221

