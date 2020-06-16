VIDEO: Downtown Port Hardy area under construction until June 19

The District of Port Hardy is completing a road infrastructure project from the intersection of Granville Street and Market Street to the intersection of Market Street and Gray Street from June 15-19. Road closures will be in effect during this time.
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Coronavirus News
- Subscription
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map