Road construction going on in downtown Port Hardy. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)

VIDEO: Downtown Port Hardy area under construction until June 19

Road closures will be in effect during this time.

The District of Port Hardy is completing a road infrastructure project from the intersection of Granville Street and Market Street to the intersection of Market Street and Gray Street from June 15-19. Road closures will be in effect during this time.

Road conditions

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Government pledges $3M to improve salmon stocks, restoration in B.C.
Next story
Feds working on a way to extend CERB payments, Trudeau says

Just Posted

VIDEO: Salmon babies in safe haven for a month before hitting open ocean in north Vancouver Island

Marble River Hatchery fish get a one-month all-inclusive stay at the Quatsino Lodge

VIDEO: Downtown Port Hardy area under construction until June 19

Road closures will be in effect during this time.

New foundry centre announced for Port Hardy

‘This new Foundry Centre will support the health and well-being of our young people’

North Island First Nation youth commended by RCMP for his commitment to community

‘… our Elders are really proud of him’

Liberal bill to fine/jail CERB ‘fraudsters’ is ridiculous

You can’t get blood from a stone, so why bother stoning those that are already bleeding?

CERB to be extended by eight weeks amid gradual post-COVID reopening: Trudeau

Details to be rolled out on possible other CERB changes

Poor construction, maintenance driving B.C. strata insurance rates up

Financial regulator finds water damage a major factor

Government pledges $3M to improve salmon stocks, restoration in B.C.

Seven projects will get $3M under joint federal/provincial program to reverse declines

B.C. expands gas price tracking to four communities this summer

Complaints of unfair pricing spurred the investigation

Canada-U.S. border closure to be extended until July 21

Border has been shut since March

Remains of four black bears, possibly cubs, found near Campbell River

Conservation Officer Service is investigating the incident

Campaign to lead B.C. Green Party back on

Campaign was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Zero-tolerance: Top Indigenous leader calls for systemic change for policing

Justin Trudeau said it was important for the families of the victims to get answers

BC Ferries employee dies after falling into Fraser River

WorksafeBC has launched an investigation

Most Read