VIDEO: Dr. Armogam speaks out on new Port McNeill clinic run by Island Health

In his own words, Dr. Prean Armogam sits down for a video interview with Bill McQuarrie and gives his perspective on the events leading up to Island Health’s concept of a Health Authority owned and operated Port McNeill doctor’s clinic.
Highlights from the video
00:45 – The retirement rumour, is it true or false?
01:35 – What role does Island Health play in the delivery of good healthcare to the North Island?
02:21 – How does or should working with Island Health happen?
03:38 – Is there a working and successful model that Island Health could follow for establishing this new Health Authority owned clinic?
05:17 – Why hasn’t Island Health asked you to become a permanent, fulltime staff doctor in this new clinic?
07:17 – Has Island Health hired any permanent doctors to replace you?
07:59 – Can a current patient of yours stay with you instead of transferring to the new clinic?
08:47 – Would your privileges at the hospital remain in place?
09:22 – How will the emergency department and hospital function during this transition period?
10:18 – Are you aware of any Island Health communications plan to address resident’s concerns and answer questions?
10:50 – We use the word ‘Locum’ when referring to replacement doctors and can you explain what a Locum actually is or does? And how will Island Health’s plan for using locums and interim doctors work?
12:33 – What is continuity of care?
12:51 – What is the role, if any, of the mayor and council and the business community? How do they affect change?
