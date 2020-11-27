VIDEO: Driver rescued from vehicle after section of Coal Harbour Road partially floods

A vehicle stuck in the water off the Coal Harbour Road. (Wade Charlie Facebook screenshot)

Poor weather conditions caused Port Hardy Fire Rescue to jump into action this morning.

At about 7:20 a.m. the fire department “received a page for a person trapped in a vehicle along the Coal Harbour road due to flooding,” stated Information Officer Adam Harding when asked to comment. “Our command truck and two rescue trucks responded and found a vehicle in the ditch along a section of partially flooded roadway.”

The patient was already out of the vehicle and in the care of BC Emergency Health Services who were on scene with Mainroad.

“We confirmed [there were] no other involved patients, and left the scene in the care of Mainroad and RCMP. The patient was not injured,” noted Harding.

