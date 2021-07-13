Smoke and flames rise from a warehouse in the industrial park south of Duncan on Tuesday, July 13. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Smoke and flames rise from a warehouse in the industrial park south of Duncan on Tuesday, July 13. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

VIDEO: Fire breaks out in Duncan industrial park

Two fire halls respond to blaze on Allenby Road

UPDATE: As of 7:30 p.m., most of the flames appeared to be under control, but firefighters were still on the scene and Boys Road remained closed to traffic.

Crews from multiple fire halls responded to a blaze in the industrial park south of Duncan around 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Duncan Volunteer Fire Department attended first, with aid from North Cowichan’s South End hall and Cowichan Bay. Maple Bay was asked to cover for South End during the incident.

The fire was in a large warehouse-type building on Boys Road near the Trans-Canada Highway. Police quickly cleared bystanders from the area due to the possible presence of explosives in the building.

More to come.

cowichan valleyfire

 

Smoke and flames rise from a warehouse in the industrial park south of Duncan on Tuesday, July 13. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Previous story
Toronto board of trade calls for vaccine passports for non-essential activities

Just Posted

A ribbon cutting during grand opening ceremony of Q̓ʷalayu House in Campbell River on July 12, 2021. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror
VIDEO: Q̓ʷalayu House opens to support mothers and families

The Village of Port Alice. (Debra Lynn photo)
Port Alice RCMP ask for the public’s help in retrieving a stolen telescope

St. Michaels residential school before it was torn down in 2015. (J.R. Rardon photo)
‘Namgis First Nation to look for unmarked burial grounds in Alert Bay

Email letters to the editor to editor@northislandgazette.com and we will publish online and in print.
Port Hardy councillor responds to skatepark article Facebook comments