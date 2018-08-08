VIDEO: Fire crews called out wildfire near Crofton

Six fire halls and the BC Wildfire Service have been called out to a brush fire on Maple Mountain off Osborne Bay Road near Crofton.

Initial reports from the scene were that there were spot fires and heavy smoke showing. Three helicopters have been brought in from the Coastal Fire Centre to help from the air, as well as three firefighters who are on the ground. The fire is about a hectare in size at this time. The BC Wildfire Service says the blaze is suspected to be person caused. There have been on evacuations ordered, though some people have been requested to leave their homes due to the possibility of being exposed to fire retardant.

Maple Mountain is in the North Cowichan Municipal Forest Reserve, and the municipality also brought in water trucks and a backhoe as well as firefighting equipment to deal with the flames. Trails in the area are closed.

Osborne Bay Road has been closed so traffic should look for an alternate route.

Bits of ash were reportedly falling from the blaze as far away as Maple Bay.

Maple Mountain is a popular spot for hiking, mountain biking, horseback riding and more.

More as it becomes available.