Firefighters from Saanich Fire Department survey the damage to a tent in Regina Park after a fire broke out Sunday shortly after 12 p.m. No one was in the tent at the time of the blaze and no injuries were reported. Kristyn Anthony/VICTORIA NEWS

VIDEO: Fire torches home at B.C. tent city

Saanich’s Camp Namegans residents able to extinguish fire crews arrived, no injuries reported

A fire that broke out shortly after 12 p.m. Sunday caused an explosion that left one man’s home torched at the tent city in Saanich’s Regina Park.

Residents of Camp Namegans – home to roughly 100 people since April 19 – were able to quickly extinguish the blaze before it spread to any nearby structures, said camp manager Chrissy Brett.

Charles Leslie Walkus, who will celebrate his birthday tomorrow, said he had just walked away from the tent he’s been living in for roughly two months, and was chatting with Brett when he turned to see smoke in the direction he’d come from and yelled “Fire!”

“We rushed around and grabbed fire extinguishers and water to try and put it out as soon as possible,” he said. “That probably took at least five or more minutes to get it out, but we did it all before the fire department got here.”

The camp has fire extinguishers thanks to donations from a homeless outreach group, friends, and a local fire protection company as well as one resident who has their own.

“It took four fire extinguishers, and a water pump fire extinguisher and a few bottles of water to be able to put it out before the fire department was able to respond,” she said.

RELATED: Province delivers notice of unauthorized occupation to Saanich tent city Camp Namegans

RELATED: Saanich couple find place to call home at tent city

The fire torched Walkus’ tent in which he had some clothing and other belongings including a jerrycan and butane torch he believes led to an explosion, the result of a poorly discarded cigarette he thinks may have caused the blaze.

“[Charles] immediately evacuated the tents closest to him when we ran down there,” said Brett. Minor damage was done to a neighbouring tent’s tarp but no one was injured.

Brett said the camp has reached out to Saanich Fire Department asking to reload their fire extinguishers but was told that’s something that Saanich Fire Department “does not do.”

“I think it shows the 115 people that Saanich Fire Department characterized as unconscious and incapable of being taught any fire suppression kind of training that people have just common sense and life knowledge to be able to address a fire like this,” Brett said.

RELATED: Advocate expects Saanich to allow tents to return to Regina Park once hazards removed

RELATED: Saanich rejects delay for homeless camp injunction

Brock Henson, assistant deputy chief of the Saanich Fire Department, said crews responded to a report of a structure fire at Regina Park at 12:05 p.m.

“When they arrived they found a smoldering tent that had completely burnt and they continued to extinguish that,” Henson said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

@kristyn_anthony

kristyn.anthony@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Missing 7-year-old Saskatchewan boy’s body found on beach, uncle says
Next story
VIDEO: Families, first responders honoured at Swissair 20th anniversary service

Just Posted

Wrap up your summer on one of Vancouver Island’s best beaches

Big read: Fourteen picture-perfect places to catch a few rays this long weekend

Couple plans to open cannabis shop in Port Hardy

What do you think about a cannabis shop opening in Port Hardy?

Tri-Port could soon be affected by BC’s illicit drug overdose crisis

81 per cent of overdoses are linked to fentanyl-laced illicit drugs.

Sailboat runs aground in Neroutsos Inlet

Cst. Jong Kim arrived at the Rumble Beach Marina in Port Alice to investigate.

Kervin’s Corner: Mayor’s motion for 5.88 per cent remuneration increase is a reasonable request

For taxpayer’s it translates to 0.21% of the total 4% increase in property tax this year.

VIDEO: Trudeau determined to build pipeline, tackle climate change despite court ruling

Prime minister says government will get Trans Mountain project built ‘in the right way’

VIDEO: Fire torches home at B.C. tent city

Saanich’s Camp Namegans residents able to extinguish fire crews arrived, no injuries reported

Missing 7-year-old Saskatchewan boy’s body found on beach, uncle says

Greagan Geldenhuys last seen Aug. 24 with mom near Fort Qu’Appelle. Mother’s body found following day

VIDEO: Equestrian vaulters shine at B.C. championships

Chilliwack club hosts province-wide competition

Shovel Lake wildfire in northwest B.C. not expected to grow further

One of the province’s largest fires was hit with scattered showers overnight

VIDEO: Families, first responders honoured at Swissair 20th anniversary service

Swissair Flight 111 crashed into Nova Scotian waters on Sept. 2, 1998, leaving no survivors

Leaving Blue Jays is ‘difficult to the extreme,’ Donaldson says

The 2015 AL MVP was traded to the Cleveland Indians for a player to be named later

Bear climbs inside B.C. family’s van with boy still inside

Aggressive or threatening bears can be reported at the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277

Inmate, convicted of manslaughter, escapes B.C. prison

Staff at Mission Institution discovered Michael Douglas Sheets missing during the 7 p.m. count

Most Read