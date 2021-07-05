RCMP looking for information regarding fireworks incident involving a nine-year-old girl at City Park on Canada Day (Black Press Media stock photo)

VIDEO: Girl, 9, injured by firework in Kelowna Canada Day shenanigans

The girl sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries

The Kelowna RCMP is investigating a report of fireworks injuring a nine-year-old girl in City Park on Canada Day.

Officers responded to a report of a child being struck by a firework after 11 p.m. on July 1. The fireworks came from within what RCMP called a “large and unruly” group, containing several underage people illegally drinking.

The young girl suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital after receiving treatment on scene. The investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Supt. Kara Triance, the officer in charge of the Kelowna Regional Detachment, said safety is of the “utmost importance” through the city’s tourism-driven summer months.

“It is our priority to ensure the safety of area residents, visitors, as well as the police officers that serve our community,” Triance said. “Lawlessness and criminal behaviour are not acceptable at any time and place and will not be tolerated.”

In total, local Mounties responded to twice the number of calls for service on Canada Day compared to a usual Thursday night. They dealt with large crowds gathered in parks in the downtown core, arresting several people.

During those arrests, the RCMP says officers were “surrounded by groups of unknown individuals” and “had bottles thrown at them when entering the crowd.”

The detachment received around 120 calls for service, many related to public intoxication and disturbances.

Anybody with any information related to the fireworks incident is encouraged to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

