Fire crews attended to a house fire on Wiliseem Road Wednesday, afternoon. (Google Maps)

VIDEO: Home ‘went up super fast’ in fire south of Duncan

Fire crews rush to the scene, initial reports say sole occupant got out safely

Crews from North Cowichan, Duncan, Crofton, Maple Bay and Cowichan Bay raced to a fire on Wil’seem Road south of Duncan Wednesday afternoon.

A call came in about 2:30 p.m. as a home on fire. Initial reports are the sole occupant, a female, got out and is safe.

A woman at the scene said her son also lived in the home but he is away at camp.

“It’s just a skeleton,” said one witness. “It went up super fast.”

BC Ambulance is also at the scene and BC Hydro arrived about 3 p.m. as power lines were down, impeding access for firefighters.

