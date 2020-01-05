VIDEO: Iranian-Canadians celebrate death of top general in Iran

An American airstrike authorized by President Donald Trump killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani

Several dozen Iranian-Canadians danced, cheered and celebrated in Toronto on Friday in wake of the death of a top general in Iran.

An American airstrike authorized by President Donald Trump killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, Thursday in Baghdad, Iraq.

Iran’s supreme leader vowed a “harsh retaliation.” But for those who showed up to dance in a square in north Toronto Friday afternoon, they hoped for a re-birth of their home country.

They chanted “regime change in Iran by the people of Iran” and “we support uprising in Iran.”

READ MORE: Iranians mourn military general as region braces for revenge

READ MORE: Canadian-led NATO training mission in Iraq suspended amid security concerns

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian-led NATO training mission in Iraq suspended amid security concerns

Just Posted

Flood watch called off for North and West Vancouver Island

The River Forecast Centre will monitor the conditions and provides updates as conditions warrant.

Cannabis Corner: What to expect for cannabis 2.0

Welcome to the first edition of Serena Neumerschitsky’s Cannabis Corner column!

Storm watch: Flood warnings issued for North and West Vancouver Island

“stay clear of the fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks”

North Island Rising: How many of you will accomplish your New Year’s resolutions?

The relationship between resolutions and failure can have a serious impact on our self worth.

District of Port Hardy stops ‘tiny homes’ from being built downtown

The tiny homes were being erected without the necessary paperwork that was needed to build them.

VIDEO: Iranian-Canadians celebrate death of top general in Iran

An American airstrike authorized by President Donald Trump killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani

Iran to no longer abide by nuclear deal limits following killing of top general

Move comes after U.S. killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani on Friday in Baghdad

Canadian-led NATO training mission in Iraq suspended amid security concerns

Gen. Qassem Soleimani was killed along with other militants in a Friday airstrike ordered by President Trump

China-Canada relations hang in the balance as Meng extradition case to heat up

The RCMP arrested Meng at Vancouver’s airport on Dec. 1, 2018, at the request of the United States

Vancouver Island’s Paul Nicklen given Order of Canada, inducted into International Photography Hall of Fame

Nanoose Bay resident says ‘it was all very humbling’

Northern B.C. First Nation evicts pipeline company from work site near Houston

Wet’suwet’en chief says they are willing to take pipeline dispute all the way to Supreme Court

Lucky 7: Red-hot Canucks extend win streak with 2-1 triumph over Rangers

Myers scores late winner for Vancouver

Fundraiser set up to help Nanaimo man who spent ‘life savings’ to prove his dog isn’t dangerous

Online fundraiser has goal of $5,000 for dog’s owner

One person confirmed dead after avalanche in backcountry near Merritt: RCMP

Search and Rescue personnel located two snowmobilers caught in a slide

Most Read