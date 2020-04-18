VIDEO: Massive industrial fire burns down Rock Pro building in Port Hardy

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

A massive industrial fire broke out at the Rock Pro building in Port Hardy on Saturday morning.

Port Hardy Fire Rescue received the call for the fire around 9:54 a.m. and around 20-25 firefighters arrived on scene with equipment ready to go to attack the flames.

Port McNeill Fire Rescue arrived soon after with a truck of their own and they contributed to the attack, helping knock back the fire and keep it contained to the one building.

The industrial fire was effectively brought under control around 12:30 p.m.

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
After their two dogs died of meat tainted with antifreeze, B.C. family wants to warn others

Just Posted

VIDEO: Massive industrial fire burns down Rock Pro building in Port Hardy

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

BC Ferries implements employee’s plan to deliver groceries to central coast

By transfering grocery shopping from Port Hardy store to terminals of Bella Bella and Klemtu, the ferry service reduces the need for travel for residents of remote communities

LETTER: COVID-19 a wake up call for humanity

‘Missing in the COVID-19 conversation is how the virus was able to mutate and transfer to sapiens’

Young grizzly bear saved by the joint efforts of First Nations and conservation officers on Hanson Island

Collaborative approach to relocate the grizzly was applauded by the Minister of Environment calling it a ‘power of partnership’

Vancouver Island leaders plead for stronger long weekend ferry restrictions

More than 30 officials back North Cowichan mayor’s letter asking B.C. to block non-essential travel

B.C. could see some COVID-19 restrictions eased by mid-May: Health officials

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says easing restrictions will come as hospitalizations decrease

After their two dogs died of meat tainted with antifreeze, B.C. family wants to warn others

Charger and Bandit had eaten the meat which was tossed into their fully fenced private backyard

Three more deaths in B.C.’s long-term care facilities due to COVID-19

Eighty-one people have died in B.C. from the novel coronavirus

Homicide investigators called in after man dies in camper belonging to missing B.C. woman

The search for April Lee-Ann Parisian remains ongoing

In a pandemic, those on the front lines face unique mental health challenges

Virtual counselling, created by a firefighter, to help health-care workers, first responders and police

Canada-U.S. border restrictions extended another 30 days

Confirmation comes after U.S. President Donald Trump insinuated restrictions could soon be eased

B.C. human rights observers concerned by spike in family violence amid COVID-19

B.C. Human Rights Commissioner Kasari Govender says she is deeply concerned

Hidden death toll: Doctors say people dying as they avoid ERs due to COVID fears

A pandemic doesn’t stop heart attacks, strokes, serious falls and seizures, says Dr. Alan Drummond

Higher-than-normal snowpacks mean parts of B.C. at risk of flooding

Two days of intense rain in May that year caused the worst flooding seen in 70 years

Most Read