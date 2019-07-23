Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky. (RCMP handout)

VIDEO: Missing teens named as suspects in three northern B.C. killings

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in the deaths of Lucas Fowler, Chynna Deese, unknown man

Two missing teens are now considered suspects in two homicides and one suspicious death in northern B.C this past week.

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, both of Port Alberni were reported missing after their pickup truck was found on fire on Highway 37 south of Dease Lake on July 19.

On Tuesday, RCMP officially named McLeod and Schmegelsky suspects in the homicide of Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese, two tourists who were found shot south of Liard Hot Springs on the Alaska Highway the morning of July 15, as well as another man found dead near the missing teens’ truck.

Police have yet to identify the man but say he is around five-foot-nine, with a heavy build, beard and in his 50s or 60s.

Fowler and Deese’s bodies were found 500 kilometres away from the missing teens’ truck and camper.

WATCH: BC RCMP update on July 23, 2019

Police said the young men are considered to be armed and dangerous and have been spotted in northern Saskatchewan driving a grey 2011 Toyota Rav 4 that is believed to be stolen.

B.C. RCMP said they have no evidence that the teens are linked to any other missing persons cases in B.C., and were unable to definitely confirm if there were any other cases Canada-wise linked to the teens.

VIDEO: Young couple found dead in northern B.C. had been shot, police say

VIDEO: Man found dead near Alberni teens’ truck could be linked to a double homicide

More to come

