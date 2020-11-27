BLANK SPACER

VIDEO: Mother of missing Saanich man begs public to help find her son

Sean Hart last seen leaving Saanich mental health facility Nov. 6

The mother of a missing Saanich man is calling for the public’s help locating Sean Hart, 34, who was last seen leaving the Seven Oaks Tertiary Mental Health facility on Nov. 6

Nearly three weeks after the 34-year-old’s unexpected disappearance, Penny Hart travelled to Saanich from Calgary in an effort to draw attention to her son’s disappearance. On the morning of Nov. 26, Penny made a public statement during a joint press conference with the Saanich Police Department.

Sean Hart, 34, was last seen leaving the Seven Oaks Tertiary Mental Health facility on Nov. 6. (Saanich Police Department)

“I’m so concerned. It’s so cold,” Penny said, explaining that her son has schizophrenia and has a tendency to walk long distances barefoot. Hart has gone missing from Seven Oaks several times before, but never for longer than six days. He’s now been missing for 20 days and Penny said she is extremely worried.

“He, at this stage, would be very manic. He’d be hallucinating, hearing voices and acting very erratic,” Penny said. The fact that no one has seen him yet, suggests to her that he isn’t in a public place. In the past, Penny said he has gravitated towards the woods and this is where she suspects he is now.

“He doesn’t gravitate toward people. He tends to isolate,” she said. “So he won’t be in a shelter or a tent city or any of those places. That’s what’s really concerning.”

As of 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning, approximately 45 Peninsula Emergency Measures Organization (PEMO) search and rescue volunteers have been scouring Mount Douglas Park–near where Seven Oaks is located– in search of any evidence of Hart’s whereabouts. There is no sign of him so far.

READ ALSO: Saanich police still searching for man who unexpectedly left mental health facility

Penny has been in Victoria since Nov. 18, plastering missing posters all over the city and asking residents if they have seen her son.

Hart, a Caucasian man who stands 6’ and about 130 pounds, has blue eyes and long, curly, brown hair. He was last seen dressed in black clothing and wearing a white mask.

Penny said she had spoken to her son just two days before he went missing and that he had been doing better than ever before.

“Sean was doing so well. I had gotten my son back,” she said. She explained that Hart first got sick when he was 15 after taking copious amounts of LSD. In the last year, she said that he had been stable and Seven Oaks had been allowing him more freedoms. Penny believes that this, combined with a relationship that went bad, were too much and triggered him to leave on Nov. 6.

Because Hart has schizophrenia and has been off his medication for 20 days now, he requires immediate medical attention. Police ask anyone who spots him should call 911 and not approach him. A Mental Health Act warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Saanich police non-emergency line at 250-475-4321.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

missing personSaanich Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Court strikes down consecutive life sentences; mosque shooter has prison term cut
Next story
Mayors asking to be let in on fish farm consultations

Just Posted

A vehicle stuck in the water off the Coal Harbour Road. (Wade Charlie Facebook screenshot)
VIDEO: Driver rescued from vehicle after section of Coal Harbour Road partially floods

The driver was not injured.

North Island mayors say their voices should be heard by DFO before final decisions are made about fish farms. (Black Press file photo)
Mayors asking to be let in on fish farm consultations

DFO evaluating 18 Discovery Island fish farms and transitioning from open-net farms

Broughton Curling Club. (Clint Fiske photo)
Broughton Curling Club might end season by mid-December

The club is weighing the options and will see what the turnout continues to look like week by week.

Port McNeill councillor Derek Koel busts a rap to help promote the town’s active transportation plan. (Facebook video screenshot)
VIDEO: Port McNeill councillor makes rap video to promote active transportation plan

Active transportation is a personal matter for councillor Derek Koel.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 10th annual Victor’s Secret Fashion Show has been postponed. (Victor’s Secret 2019 - North Island Gazette file photo)
COVID-19: 10th annual Victor’s Secret Fashion Show has been postponed

The fashion show is an annual fundraiser where local men wear bras made by community members.

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 23, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. sets another COVID-19 record with 887 new cases

Another 13 deaths, ties the highest three days ago

Freighter anchored off Kin Beach in Chemainus. (Photo by Don Bodger)
MP to host expert panel for virtual town hall on freighter anchorages issue

Residents can participate through MacGregor’s website or Facebook page Dec. 3

Lake Cowichan’s Oliver Finlayson, second from left, and his family — including grandma Marnie Mattice, sister Avery, mom Amie Mattice and dad Blair Finlayson — were all smiles on Nov. 16 when their pool arrived, thanks to lots of fundraising and the generosity of the Cowichan Lake community. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
Cowichan Lake community comes together to help family get vital pool

Oliver Finlayson, 9, has Duchenne muscular dystrophy and hydrotherapy is a big help

Penny Hart is emotional outside the Saanich Police Department as she pleads for helpt to find her son Sean Hart last seen Nov. 6 at a health institution in Saanich. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
VIDEO: Mother of missing Saanich man begs public to help find her son

Sean Hart last seen leaving Saanich mental health facility Nov. 6

Alexandre Bissonnette, who pleaded guilty to a mass shooting at a Quebec City mosque, arrives at the courthouse in Quebec City on February 21, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mathieu Belanger - POOL
Court strikes down consecutive life sentences; mosque shooter has prison term cut

The decision was appealed by both the defence and the Crown

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Gold medallists in the ice dance, free dance figure skating Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, of Canada, pose during their medals ceremony at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Charlie Riedel
Olympic champions Virtue, Moir and Tewksbury among 114 Order of Canada inductees

Moir and Virtue catapulted to national stardom with their gold-medal performances at the Winter Olympics in 2018

Shoppers line up in front of a shop on Montreal’s Saint-Catherine Street in search of Black Friday deals in Montreal, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Black Friday shopping in a pandemic: COVID-19 closes some stores, sales move online

Eric Morris, head of retail at Google Canada, says e-commerce in Canada has doubled during the pandemic.

School District 27 announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19 this week (Nov. 23) at Lake City Secondary School Williams Lake campus. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Entire gym class at northern B.C. high school isolating after confirmed COVID case

Contact tracing by Interior Health led to the quarantine

Most Read