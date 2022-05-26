Fire engulfed at least four vehicles at Aberdeen Mall on May 25, 2022. (Dave Eagles/KTW)

VIDEO: Multiple vehicles catch fire at Kamloops mall

Blaze began in cargo-laden truck outside Aberdeen Mall May 25

  • May. 26, 2022 9:30 a.m.
  • News

–– Kamloops This Week

Firefighters were called to Aberdeen Mall on Wednesday afternoon (May 25) for a report of a Dodge Ram pickup truck fully engulfed in flames.

When they arrived, they found at least three other vehicles also on fire and got to work dousing the flames. The truck had cargo tied down in the bed of the vehicle.

The blaze was near the mall’s main entrance, in front of Chatters Hair Salon, at the Hillside Way (east) entrance.

There has been no word so far on a cause or if there were any injuries.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crime

Previous story
Former B.C. legislature clerk to be sentenced July 4 for $1,900 in misspending
Next story
Scammers taking advantage of baby formula shortages, Better Business Bureau warns

Just Posted

Rebecca Argolick and Livona Ellis will be performing on the North Island in June. Photo contributed
BC Movement Arts Society brings urban and rural to the North Island for a night of contemporary dance

(Village of Port Alice Facebook photo)
$225,000 given out to the Tri-Port at North Island Community Forest meeting

Signage warning about the bear on the loose in Port Hardy. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
UPDATED: Two black bears euthanized after man aggressively pursued in Port Hardy

NDP MLA Michele Babchuk. (Supplied photo)
North Island will see improvements from new funding for local libraries