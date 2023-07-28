Screenshot from a video of a passerby scaring away a black bear that attacked a herd of sheep. (Courtesy of Markus Anastasiades)

VIDEO: Passerby chases off bear after Vancouver Island sheep herd attacked

First bear sighting reported in this Saanich area this month

A black bear attacked a small herd of sheep on Wednesday (July 26), but some were saved by someone yelling at the bear to leave the scene.

At approximately 1 p.m., a passerby witnessed the herd fall victim to the attack in the 4000 block of Prospect Lake Rd. in Saanich.

Thankfully for the sheep herd, the passerby was able to scare the bear away into the nearby forested area. After the attack, the passerby contacted the owner of the farm and was informed that one of the sheep had been injured.

Saanich police are reminding those who have livestock in the surrounding area to be mindful of bears. In this area, this was the first reported bear sighting this month, said police in a statement, and B.C. Conservation Officer Service members have since been notified of the incident.

ALSO READ: Shoe with human remains found on Victoria beach

Animalsbears

Previous story
Attack on boy sparks ire in Campbell River; police urge against vigilantism
Next story
Richmond shooting victim connected to B.C. gang conflict: IHIT

Just Posted

This tall ship - the Pacific Swift - is one of two currently docked in Port Hardy. Photo by Natasha Griffiths
Tall ships arrive in Port Hardy for youth training

Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw Nation members Dayna Charlie (bronze, U19 soccer) Bryce Walkus (gold, U19 soccer) and Jaiden Jollife (gold, U16 soccer) pose with their medals and the B.C. Indigenous flag at a homecoming celebration in Part Hardy. Photo submitted
North Island athletes shine at North American Indigenous Games

Aquatic science biologist Shawn Stenhouse releases a Atlantic salmon back into its tank during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C. Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. A Liberal promise to transition salmon farms in British Columbia from ocean net pens to closed containment systems in just over five years is being slammed as careless by the aquaculture industry. (The Canadian Press/Jonathan Hayward) Aquatic science biologist Shawn Stenhouse releases a Atlantic salmon back into its tank during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C. Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. A Liberal promise to transition salmon farms in British Columbia from ocean net pens to closed containment systems in just over five years is being slammed as careless by the aquaculture industry. ( File Photo - The Canadian Press/Jonathan Hayward)
B.C. Salmon Farmer’s Association welcomes Lebouthillier as new DFO minister

You won’t lose access to local news. (Black Press Media graphic) You won’t lose access to local news. (Black Press Media graphic)
You will be able to still read and rely on local journalism. That’s a fact.