Tofino locals stand in solidarity on July 31 at Cox Bay Beach against the purchase and construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline. (Nora O’Malley / Westerly News)

VIDEO: Pipeline protest outside Justin Trudeau’s Tofino vacation rental

Locals voice their opposition to the federal government’s Kinder Morgan pipeline purchase

With Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Tofino for his third consecutive summer holiday, West Coast residents rallied outside his Cox Bay Beach vacation rental to voice their opposition to the federal government’s Kinder Morgan pipeline purchase.

Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation Deputy Chief Terry Durward opened the rally. Friends of Clayoquot Sound campaigner Jeh Custerra voiced his opposition and Will George, Tseil Waututh Leader of the Kwekwecnewtw Watch House on Burnaby Mountain, travelled to the Coast to deliver his message to Trudeau.

READ: Rumoured Justin Trudeau vacation sparks contention in Tofino

About 20 people attended the hour-long protest, including members from the Surfrider Foundation, local tour operators, and Tofino business owners.

Fire alarm and unattended class lands B.C. teacher with 10-day suspension

Okanagan-Skaha School District 67 teacher suspended for 10 days without pay.

Only a ‘lunatic’ would text and drive: BC Children’s Hospital

Doctor urges teens to put their phones away when behind the wheel

