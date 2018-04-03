VIDEO: Mounties probe theft of baby food delivery from Richmond home

Cpl. Dennis Hwang said that having security measures reduces the chance of theft

Police say they’re investigating after a package was stolen from a Richmond doorstep less than an hour after it was delivered on Monday.

The Richmond resident said that the Amazon package was delivered their home near Blundell Centre in Richmond at 2:20 p.m. and stolen at 3:05 p.m.

The resident told Black Press Media that “thankfully, [the] items stolen were only small family items: coffee beans, baby snacks and foods.”

RCMP confirmed that they were investigating the theft of a package.

“I wouldn’t say it’s common but we do see these from time to time,” said Cpl. Dennis Hwang.

“We take these cases seriously – in this case, we dispatched three officers.”

With online deliveries becoming more and more commonplace, Hwang said that there’s a couple safety measures police recommend to safeguard online deliveries.

“Most places do have an option to deliver to a businesses or a locker or a to a neighbour that’s home,” said Hwang.

He also recommends what this family had: a motion-activated surveillance camera.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Horgan proposes changes to protect residents of B.C. trailer parks

Just Posted

Port Hardy museum is in need of old work clothes

Upcoming exhibit to display North Island work wear

‘Namgis to proceed with judicial review amid restocking of Swanson Island Fish Farm

‘Namgis willl not appeal injunction rulling to proceed with restocking

Victoria’s Empress hotel lifts man’s ban over seagull fiasco

‘The lamps were broken. The room was trashed. It’s a really funny story to tell 17 years later.’

New rules for asking questions at Port McNeill council meetings

“Mayor Furney never had to do anything like this — I’m wondering what the reasoning is for it”

Alert Bay’s Gloria Cranmer Webster receives Lifetime Achievement Award

Webster was a recipieant of the 2018 Indspire Awards

UPDATED: Sedins announce this will be their last NHL season

Vancouver Canucks stars say they’re done in 2018

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

VIDEO: Mounties probe theft of baby food delivery from Richmond home

Cpl. Dennis Hwang said that having security measures reduces the chance of theft

Police clock speeder going 70 km/hr over limit during test drive

West Vancouver Police issued a ticket and impounded the car for seven days

Binder of sensitive patient info goes missing from B.C. hospital

Information breach at Kamloops’ Royal Inland Hospital as binder with patient data goes missing

Fundraiser set up for B.C. roofer who died on job site

GoFundMe account established for roofer who died while working on a Penticton development

Family wants answers 9 years after B.C. woman killed

Wendy Ladner-Beaudry was last seen jogging in Vancouver before her body was found later that day

Trump wants military to secure border with Mexico

The Department of Homeland Security, Pentagon and White House did not immediately respond to requests on how this might work.

53 million year old scorpionfly fossil found in B.C.

The discovery adds to Canada and Russia’s geographical link after similar fossil found in Pacific-coastal Russia.

Most Read