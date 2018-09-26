A Qualicum Beach man’s car caught fire this morning (Sept. 26). The man pulled off Highway 19 going north just before the Qualicum Beach exit. — Michael Briones Photo

VIDEO: Qualicum Beach man escapes injury after car bursts into flames

Fire crews arrived quickly to douse the blaze

A Qualicum Beach man escaped injury after his car burst into flames on Wednesday morning.

Driving north on Highway 19, the driver, (who did not wish to provide his name) smelled something burning. He then saw smoke, and witnessed his Toyota Tercel’s hood catch fire.

He quickly pulled over to the side of the road, at the entrance to Qualicum Beach.

Two fire trucks responded and quickly doused the car’s flames.

There was no disruption to traffic.

The driver said he was lucky he was able to pull over quickly and that the car didn’t catch fire when he reached his home.

Previous story
Everett Klippert: the last Canadian jailed for homosexuality
Next story
Carbon tax breakdown: Understanding issues around the policy tool

Just Posted

North Island Tour De Rock rider Benjamin Leah leads team to Port Hardy

“You don’t have issues and problems when you look at these kids and how much they’re going through.”

Port Hardy Twinning Society to host nine students and four adults from sister town Numata, Japan

Driemel was “quite amazed by the similarities between our towns relying on resources.”

North Island local elections face a number of acclamations

Alert Bay, Sayward, and Zeballos have unopposed mayoral elections

Vancouver Island pharmacist suspended for giving drugs with human placenta

RCMP had samples of the seized substances tested by Health Canada

Fishin’ Corner: Stand up for your fishing rights

“Don’t give in to DFO and their quota bureaucracy that the fish belong to everyone.”

B.C. woman behind Orange Shirt Day pens new book for teachers

Phyllis Webstad brings her book The Orange Shirt Story to classrooms province-wide.

Everett Klippert: the last Canadian jailed for homosexuality

“Injustice and human rights struggles can teach us a lot about our humanity,” - Kevin Allen, historian

VIDEO: Qualicum Beach man escapes injury after car bursts into flames

Fire crews arrived quickly to douse the blaze

Vancouver Island teacher disciplined for physically restraining five-year-old

B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation releases resolution agreement for September 2017 incident

Passenger files claim puppy ate pot on BC Ferries

BC Ferries shares cleaning protocols of public spaces onboard

Carbon tax breakdown: Understanding issues around the policy tool

The Prime Minister has committed to carbon taxes on provinces without own form of emissions pricing

B.C. inmate charged with murder of teen girl in 11-year cold case

Katelyn Marie Noble disappeared in Saskatchewan in 2007

Likelihood of NAFTA deal by weekend on scale of 1 to 10? Canada’s envoy: ‘5’

Canada anxious to strike agreement and bring some certainty to the investment climate, officials say

Orcas challenging but not preventing pipeline expansion approval, says minister

Jonathan Wilkinson said such a finding wouldn’t mean cabinet will reject the project

Most Read