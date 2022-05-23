VIDEO: Thrifty Foods Victoria Day Parade returns to Victoria for 122nd showing

The Royal Canadian Navy participates in the 122nd Thrifty Foods Victoria Day Parade. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)The Royal Canadian Navy participates in the 122nd Thrifty Foods Victoria Day Parade. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
Ukrainian residents of Victoria during the 2022 Thrifty Foods Victoria Day Parade. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)Ukrainian residents of Victoria during the 2022 Thrifty Foods Victoria Day Parade. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
Save Old Growth announced the return of their highway blockades as of June 13 during the 2022 Thrifty Foods Victoria Day Parade. The organization also holds weekly general assemblies at St. Ann's Academy. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps waves during the 2022 Thrifty Foods Victoria Day Parade. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps waves during the 2022 Thrifty Foods Victoria Day Parade. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
Saanich MP Elizabeth May during the 2022 Thrifty Foods Victoria Day Parade. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)Saanich MP Elizabeth May during the 2022 Thrifty Foods Victoria Day Parade. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
Blue Bird Cabs during the 2022 Thrifty Foods Victoria Day Parade. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)Blue Bird Cabs during the 2022 Thrifty Foods Victoria Day Parade. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)

For the first time in two years, residents of Greater Victoria were treated to the Thrifty Foods Victoria Day Parade.

Approximately 75 entrants made their way in a cheery procession from the Mayfair Shopping Centre along Douglas Street to its intersection with Humboldt Street, representing a wide variety of school marching bands, local businesses and cultural organizations.

Spectators lined Douglas Street from the shopping centre.

This year’s parade was the first since the pandemic began in 2020.

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: Victoria Day weekend participants ready to soar

READ ALSO: UPDATE: Ceremony includes 21-gun salute as Gov.-Gen. Mary Simon visits Victoria

Do you have a story tip? Email: kiernan.green@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

ParadeVictoria Royals

Previous story
Rider taken to hospital after Vancouver Island motocross crash
Next story
No sign of black bear that aggressively went after man in Port Hardy

Just Posted

Signage warning about the bear on the loose in Port Hardy. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
No sign of black bear that aggressively went after man in Port Hardy

NDP MLA Michele Babchuk. (Supplied photo)
North Island will see improvements from new funding for local libraries

Port Hardy RCMP Cst. Kyle Dornan. (Supplied photo) Port Hardy RCMP Cst. Kyle Dornan. (Supplied photo)
Port Hardy Constable gearing up for annual Tour de Rock ride this September

Gate House Theatre in Port McNeill. (Gate House Theatre photo)
Gate House Theatre to use funding to purchase a portable green room