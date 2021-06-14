Creative handmade signs abound at the June 13 Tofino rally for old growth trees. (Nora O’Malley photo)

Creative handmade signs abound at the June 13 Tofino rally for old growth trees. (Nora O’Malley photo)

VIDEO: Tofino stands in solidarity for Fairy Creek Blockades

Over 150 supporters attend rally hosted by Friends of Clayoquot Sound

Friends of Clayoquot Sound held a solidarity rally on June 13 at Tofino’s Village Green to show alliance for the protection of old growth forests.

About 150 people attended the peaceful gathering, which fell on Day 310 of the Fairy Creek Blockades on Pacheedaht and Ditidaht territories in south Vancouver Island and Day 28 of police enforcement, which equate to 222 arrests to date.

Established in 1979 to save Meares Island from logging by MacMillan Bloedal, Friends of Clayoquot Sound (FOCS) is small yet mighty environmental non-profit dedicated to saving ancient temperate rainforests. In 1993, in response to B.C. decision to allow logging in Clayoquot Sound, FOCS helped organized the largest peaceful civil disobedience protest in Canadian history. Over 12, 000 people attended the “Clayoquot Summer” blockade, and 856 were arrested and charged.

On June 13, FOCS reaffirmed their legacy for defending old growth forests and Tofino demonstrators were heard loud and clear chanting: “Hey Horgan what do you say? How many trees did you kill today?”

“If nothing changes, they will be gone forever in the next decade,” said FOCS campaigner Jeh Custerra.

“The BCNDP needs to implement an immediate moratorium on old growth logging and create a just transition to a sustainable second growth industry, including conservation financing and economic alternatives for First Nations,” he said.

Indigenous Elder John spent a week at the Fairy Creek Blockades.

“I’d like to see all the traditional lands turned into National Parks so that everyone can enjoy them and feel what I felt. Mother Earth is hurting. I feel her pain,” he said.

Tla-o-qui-aht Tribal Parks Guardian Gisele Martin spoke at the Tofino solidarity rally.

“We have caretaker roles that were in place for thousands of years. All these beautiful forests, estuaries, they are ancestral gardens. They are not wilderness,” said Martin.

“Wilderness is a wild desolate wasteland or a place that humans might visit but do not take care of, according to the Internet. And so there is no wilderness here because every part of the territory is taken care of,” she said.

Local talent infused Sunday’s gathering with energy while striking a reminiscent cord. Musician Chloe Gravel performed an original song inspired by Fairy Creek Blockades, young environmentalist Toby Theriault took to the stage with her guitar, and Luke MacDonald of Grizzly Waves stirred the crowd with an 80s throwback song ‘Beds are Burning’ by Midnight Oil.

Author and member of the Clayoquot Writers Group David Floody recited a poem on tree beard lichen and Nuu-chah-nulth master carver Joe David captivated the crowd with his long ranging breadth of wisdom.

RELATED: B.C. approves deferral of old-growth logging at Fairy Creek, Walbran valleys

RELATED: Vancouver Island First Nations declaration not enough for old-growth protesters


nora.omalley@westerlynews.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Fairy Creek watershedTofino,

Previous story
Vancouver Island Good Samaritan’s truck stolen in nasty trick
Next story
Neighbours on edge of Nanaimo city limits left to put out bush fire themselves

Just Posted

Port Hardy council has agreed to cancel Canada Day celebrations in wake of the discovery of the remains of 215 children being found on the grounds of a former residential school. (North Island Gazette file photo)
Council votes to cancel Canada Day celebrations in wake of mass grave sites being found

Coun. Treena Smith made the motion for the chamber to not host Canada Day celebrations this year

Port Hardy Fire Rescue responded to an early morning fire around 3:50 a.m. on Sunday, June 13. Two porta-potties were on fire at the Visitor’s Centre on Hastings Street. Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-949-6335. (Port Hardy Fire Rescue photo)
Firefighters respond to early morning fire near visitor centre in Port Hardy

Two porta-potties were on fire at the Visitor’s Centre on Hastings Street

North Island MLA Michele Babchuk. Photo contributed
COMMENTARY: MLA Michele Babchuk talks the future of forestry

‘These forests are important to every single one of us, myself included’

Dr. Prean Armogam hands over a cheque for $10,000 to Hardy Bay Senior Citizens Society president Rosaline Glynn. The money will be going towards a new roof for the Port Hardy seniors centre. This is the second donation Dr. Armogam has made to the society, giving them $5,000 a little over a year ago. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Doctor donates $10k to Hardy Bay Senior Citizens Society for new roof

This was the second donation Armogam has given to the society

New COVID-19 cases on Vancouver Island by local health area for the week of May 30-June 5. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control image)
COVID-19 cases drop again almost everywhere on Vancouver Island

Nanaimo had four new cases last week, down from 22 the week before

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participates in a plenary session at the G7 Summit in Carbis Bay, England on Friday June 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada donating 13M surplus COVID-19 vaccine doses to poor countries

Trudeau says the government will pay for 87 million shots to be distributed to poor countries

Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick, assistant deputy speaker at the B.C. legislature, presides over committee discussions. The legislature is completing its delayed spring session this week, with most MLAs participating by video conference. (Hansard TV)
B.C.’s daily COVID-19 infections dip below 100 over weekend

Only 68 new cases recorded Monday, four additional deaths

Gabriola Island artist Sheila Norgate is promoting the Digital Innovation Group’s art impact survey. (File photo)
Vancouver Island artists get behind regional arts impact study

Artists urged to use their stature to help put arts and culture super-region on the map

The BC Ferries website went down for a short while Monday morning following a provincial announcement that recreational travel between health authorities can resume Tuesday. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Ferries’ website crashes in wake of provincial reopening announcement

Website back up now, recreational travel between health regions to resume as of Tuesday

Neighbours fight a small late-night bush fire with garden hoses and shovels in Cinnabar Valley on June 5. They couldn’t get help from local fire services because the fire was located in an area under B.C. Wildfire Services jurisdiction. (Photo courtesy Muriel Wells)
Neighbours on edge of Nanaimo city limits left to put out bush fire themselves

Cinnabar Valley residents tackle fire with hoses and buckets for two and a half hours

Darren Campbell’s truck (pictured) was stolen when he stopped to check on a car in a ditch on Cowichan Bay Road on Monday morning. (Facebook photo)
Vancouver Island Good Samaritan’s truck stolen in nasty trick

‘Try to be a Good Samaritan and my $20,000 truck gets stolen right under my nose’

The Kamloops Indian Residential School is photographed using a drone in Kamloops, B.C., Monday, June, 14, 2021. The remains of 215 children were discovered buried near the former school earlier this month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Communities grapple with what to do with former residential and day schools

Some tear them down as a tool to help healing, others repurpose them as tools for moving forward

Creative handmade signs abound at the June 13 Tofino rally for old growth trees. (Nora O’Malley photo)
VIDEO: Tofino stands in solidarity for Fairy Creek Blockades

Over 150 supporters attend rally hosted by Friends of Clayoquot Sound

FILE – Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about B.C.’s plan to restart the province during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. watching U.K.’s COVID struggles but don’t think province will see similar pitfalls

Studies show that one dose of vaccine is only 33 per cent effective in preventing B.1.617.2 spread

Most Read